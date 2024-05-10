Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - Pauly D. opens up about recent health issues

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 9, 2024. During one of the segments, Pauly D. opened up about a health issue that he faced in the recent past.

In episode 14, the cast was out for a meal when Pauly noticed a medic and thanked them. He said he had more respect for them after he "almost died."

The episode then cut to a flashback three weeks before the current segment, showing Pauly D. feeling faint. At the time, the cast was filming the show in Nashville. During the confessional, the DJ mentioned feeling ill and asked the producers if they could take a break as he was experiencing shortness of breath.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - Pauly D. reveals he underwent a blood transfusion

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14, Pauly D opened up about a health issue he faced when the cast was shooting in Nashville.

During the shoot three weeks ago, the cast member requested a break while filming a confessional. He told the producers that he felt dizzy and asked if they had any crackers lying around. Pauly D. repeatedly told them he didn't feel well, and the crew asked him if he wanted some fresh air. The cast member revealed that he couldn't breathe, and the producers called 911 for medical assistance.

While filming Thursday's segment, the producers asked the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member whether he was sharing with fans about his health issues in Nashville, and the cast member nodded "yes." Pauly D. revealed that during the shoot, he underwent a "little" problem, i.e., a ruptured hemorrhoid that bled throughout the night.

"It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted," Pauly told the cameras.

The MTV star added that he had to be rushed to the hospital and had to undergo a blood transfusion. He called the situation "gnarly" and expressed gratitude towards his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, who flew to Nashville to be there for him.

While the cast was exiting the restaurant, Vinny told Pauly D that he looked like a "million dollars," and the latter told him that he "bounced right back."

In a confessional, Vinny added that it was hard to believe that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member wasn't "actually superhuman." He added that he had never seen Pauly get a cold or anything bad happen to him.

While in the car, Deena asked Pauly for details about the incident, and Pauly revealed that he was bleeding internally. He added that "it was crazy" and that he had to cancel his upcoming shows. Pauly further said that it was the first time he had to do that.

"Honestly for me, that was the scariest part, having to cancel my show. They have these kids that like, saved up for a year, they bought outfits, they got haircuts, they bought tickets, all to see me and I couldn't make it. I've never done that before," Pauly D told the cameras.

Deena expressed how scary it must have been and noted that the cast member looked good. Pauly reiterated how scary the experience was and praised the Nashville team for their prompt actions.

More about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi and Angelina's fight continued as the two argued about their issues. The latter was adamant about wanting to talk about Sammi's TikTok with Alexis Bawden, but Sammi wanted to dig deeper and figure out when their issues started.

The two didn't make any progress, which prompted their partners to step in and help mediate the conflict. After a lengthy conversation, the two decided to "bury the hatchet" and call a truce.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with another episode on MTV.