Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 - Sammi and Angelina’s feud continues

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The segment started with round 2 of Sammi and Angelina's argument, which started after Mike told Sammi that Angelina had been talking negatively about her throughout the season.

In episode 14, Angelina approached Sammi wanting to continue their conversation after taking a breather and told the cast member that she shouldn't have done the TikTok with Alexis Bawden.

The latter explained that she didn't mean to hurt her feelings and was apologetic about it. She also explained that she was invited to the Jets game, which is where she met Bawden.

Angelina told her that it was "messy" of her. Sammi told the cameras that she didn't "come into this" thinking negatively about the Jersey Shore cast member. The conversation turned into yet another argument and needed others to step in to mediate.

Angelina and Sammi's feud continues, boyfriends step in to mediate in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14, Angelina and Sammi go into another argument. The two once again discussed the latter's TikTok video with Alexis Bawden, and Angelina once again took credit for bringing Sammi back to the show.

"I'm sorry that I hurt your feelings, I can own up to that," Sammi said.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member further told the cameras that she didn't return to the show about "disliking" Angelina, and the latter put her "through the ringer." Sammi further told Angelina that there was no "ill intent" and that she could have spoken to her about how she felt.

Sammi added that instead Angelina went to a fan page and spoke negatively about her and asked her what she meant. Angelina said that the returning cast member wasn't "appreciative" or nice to her.

Sammi brought up their previous conversation where she asked Angelina if she felt unappreciative and the latter said no. She further asked her why she was bringing up her home and that Angelina said that she was the only one out of the cast who reached out to her.

"I feel very sad that you just threw me to the side," Angelina said.

She told the cameras that she bought Sammi back and the cast member brought a house. She wondered if Sammi could have done that without her and that she "should be on the deed."

Sammi wanted to talk about the "sh*tty" things Angelina had done to her, and the latter didn't want to "go back." The two started yelling at each other as Sammi pointed out that she hadn't done anything to her before the TikTok video, but Angelina didn't want to talk about the last couple of months and walked out.

Sammi called up Justin and asked him to bring her some food. Justin told the cast that he was going to go up, and Vinny 2.0 also made his way back to Angelina's room. On their way up, the two spoke about their significant others' fight and wanted to help them resolve their issues.

Each told the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast members about their conversations and told asked them to call a "truce." The female caststars vented to their boyfriends about each other and weren't interested in calling a truce, though.

Justin told Sammi that Vinny 2.0 texted him and said Angelina was also on the same page and wanted to "move on."

When Angelina and Vinny arrived, the men told them that they just wanted Angelina and Sammi to hang out and co-exist. The latter said that she could co-exist and had nothing against the MTV star.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with a brand new episode on Thursday on MTV.