"Plays the victim"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans term Angelina a 'hater'

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 29, 2024. During the segment, the cast made their way back to the shore house where it all began, but a block in the road ruined Jersey Shore Day for the entire cast.

As the cast got ready to return to the iconic place to get a group picture before Pauly D's flight, one cast member took way too long and felt that the others should have come to get her. The boys' car left earlier than the women, who had to wait for Angelina to get ready; however, the cast member was seemingly unaware of how much time she was taking, which annoyed the rest of the group.

When the girls' finally got in touch with her, she blamed Sammi and said that she should have come and gotten her, but the female cast member did not want to hear it. Sammi took the phone and slammed Angelina for being late.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation took to social media to chime in on the situation and slammed Angelina for taking too long to get ready. One person, @SurvivingGIST, wrote on X:

"Angelina is such a hater. She gets jealous, talks shit, and then plays the victim. Every single season."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans slam Angelina for making the cast wait

Expand Tweet

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 4, the cast went to Atlantic City, where they revealed who they dated from the cast in the past. While fans were shocked to find out about Mike and Angelina's history together, it wasn't the most surprising part of the segment.

The following day, they decided to go back to where it all began: at the shore house, where the cast lived when they filmed Jersey Shore. While the male cast members were all packed and left on time, the women had to wait for hours for Angelina to get ready.

As they sat in the car waiting for her, their patience started to run out. Jenni Farley reminded the rest of the girls that Pauly D and Vinny only had an hour before they had to leave, and they wondered where Angelina was. Snooki told Deena to call her since her calls were going straight to voicemail.

In a confessional, Angelina blamed the cast for not calling her, unaware of the fact that they had tried numerous times.

The camera shifted to the cast member crimping her hair as she noted that she worked on her "own time," which was called "Angelina time." The cast member then got annoyed that nobody tried contacting her and told the cameras that she didn't give a "f*ck."

Back in the car, Sammi told the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars that Angelina texted that she wasn't coming, and the cast had trouble understanding what was happening.

When they finally got in touch with her, Angelina said she was "done." She then threw Sammi's name out there and noted that she should have come and gotten her. Sammi asked Deena to hand her the phone and blasted the season 7 cast member for speaking negatively about her.

"Don't say Sam didn't come and find me. I don't even know what room you're in. I don't need to come get you."

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the situation and agreed with Sammi. They slammed Angelina for taking too long to get ready while the rest of them waited.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV on Thursday.