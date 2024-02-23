Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 3: Recap and more details explored 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 3 aired on February 22, 2024, on MTV. The latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 was titled 'Snooki Night' and was fated to feature prominent cast member Nicole Polizzi, nicknamed Snooki. However, the episode quickly metamorphosed into a girls' night out and featured Mike getting away to Las Vegas for a guys' night out with cast-mates Pauly and Vinny.

As the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation progressed, Sammi and Jenni called upon Angelina to check in on her. Although their intentions were clear, things soon started to get complicated among the three of them. Ultimately, the roommates got an unexpected call from the mayor of Atlantic City.

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 3?

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 3, Vinny Guadagnino, who is in his mid-30s, thought about his dating options. Vinny and the other men in the cast used to like having brief relationships and flings.

However, things have changed with time as DJ Pauly D is in a committed relationship with his partner, and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is now married. Vinny began to speculate about his future family as a result.

Vinny admitted to the boys that he no longer goes out for hookups but does have a select group of women he dates. He acknowledged that he rarely goes out and drinks these days, emphasizing that he now has to have a spiritual and emotional connection to be intimate.

Speaking to producers on the show, Vinny said,

"I think that I was always dating for the moment and always trying to think with my d**k, you know? And now I’m thinking with my brain and thinking about the future because I want to start a family with somebody. I’m looking for a different type of partner."

Vinny continued by saying he now had different expectations for a potential bride. He disclosed that he used to hunt for a model or a well-known girl in the past since they were much sought after. However, now he's not so sure how that strategy would help him with a family upbringing.

Vinny sought counsel from Pauly D and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 3. When they first met on Double Shot at Love in 2019, Pauly D acknowledged that he had no idea Nikki Hall was the one for him.

Following a brief breakup, they reconciled in 2020 when Pauly realized that Nikki was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Similarly, Mike recounted the origin of his relationship with Lauren Sorrentino, his wife. Although they dated each other in college, they had to go their separate ways due to their career choices. Later, as Mike realized he was truly happy with Lauren, they reunited.

What is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 all about?

The main premise of the program is to follow the original Jersey Shore cast members as they go on vacation. They travel to other places, frequently with their partners and kids in tow, and engage in the antics that fans have grown to associate with the cast ensemble over the years.

Fans can always find something entertaining to laugh at in the series, whether it's Pauly D's antics, Deena and Snooki's meatball moments, or Vinny and Angelina's incessant arguments.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 airs new episodes on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.