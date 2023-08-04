“I’m killing the game”: Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino opens up about sobriety

Mike Sorrentino, who is known for being the OG cast member of MTV’s Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, recently opened up about being sober in his 40s. In an interview with People, the model said that he was happy to be “making it so far."

Mike admitted that he was wild in his twenties and thirties, which everyone saw on the show, adding:

"Being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage — I'm killing the game."

Mike Sorrentino also reflected back on his early days on MTV, admitting that he was “doing the most” and confessed that he was grateful to make it this far on TV. On the premiere party of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sorrentino told ET! that he cannot believe how far he has come in his journey, revealing:

"I mean there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know? You stick to what's working and what's working for me is God and family."

Mike admitted that he was “saved” by his “beautiful wife” Lauren, who he married in 2018.

Mike Sorrentino is soon releasing a book on his sobriety

In his interview with ET, Mike Sorrentino revealed that his sobriety comes first along with his two kids and his wife. He admitted that it is “not easy” to deal with the cast and messy situations, which might affect his sobriety. He added:

"I'm also trying to entertain millions, so it's a very fine line I have to walk sometimes. [But] I'm a champion of addiction today. And I wear that on my sleeve."

Mike Sorrentino wants to teach others how to live their best life just like he became eight years clean and sober in December 2022. He is also releasing a book soon this fall season on his recovery from addiction, titled Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison. Sorrentino feels that the book has potential to “save countless lives," adding:

"I document, in detail, how I saved myself from addiction, step by step. I'm so proud of it. It's amazing."

Mike and Luren planning to have a third kid next year

Mike and Lauren have two kids currently, son Romeo (2 years old) and daughter Mia (6 months old). In an interview with E! News, Mike admitted that he and his wife deal with the kids through “divide and conquer,” adding that he wouldn’t have it any other way as,

“I've always wanted a big Italian family and we're definitely off to a good start.”

He wants to have baby number 3 but wants to let his wife recover and take a year off to just live life. Apart from that, Mike Sorrentino is also working in his line of caramel protein powder, which is a supplement for gym.

Fans can stream new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 on MTV every Thursday at 8:00 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Paramount + and MTV's website. The season features the return of Sammi Sweetheart after 11 years.