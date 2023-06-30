Explained: Who is Dr. Rosa Dalton in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion episode 2 introduced viewers to a mysterious new villain, leaving many wondering who Dr. Rosa Dalton, played by Katie Finneran, is and what impact she could have on the latest Disney+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During the episode, tensions rose as G'iah, one of Gravik's followers, started questioning his motives and realized that their fearless leader was hiding the truth. This led her to trail another Skrull henchman of Gravik's to a clandestine laboratory, where she stumbled upon a conversation between him and a scientist, later revealed to be Dr. Rosa Dalton.

Rosa Dalton is an original character created for Secret Invasion

Rosa Dalton is not a Marvel Comics character. She is an original creation for the show, Secret Invasion. This fact adds an intriguing layer to her character's potential impact on the series. The storyline involving Rosa's research on DNA samples and Gravik's quest for something known as the Harvest hints at a significant comic book-inspired plotline in the show, albeit with a fresh twist introduced through the character of Rosa Dalton.

In Secret Invasion, Katie Finneran portrays the character of Dr. Rosa Dalton. Finneran is best known for her outstanding performances on Broadway in productions like Noises Off and Promises, Promises, which earned her Tony Awards.

Finneran has made some notable appearances in the realm of film and television, including Movie 43, You've Got Mail, and Bewitched. Her television roles include Netflix's Bloodline, The Michael J. Fox Show, and HBO's The Gilded Age.

What is Gravik's plan in Secret Invasion?

It appears that the Skrull experiment that Dr. Rosa Dalton is involved in is laying the groundwork for the emergence of Super Skrulls within the MCU.

In the comics, Super Skrulls are an advanced form of the alien race, Skrulls, who gain superpowers after a Skrull scientist conducts research on various superhumans on Earth. This eventually led Queen Veranke to initiate the Secret Invasion comic book storyline, where she assumed the identities of Earth's superheroes.

In the show, Gravik assigns Rosa Dalton the task of researching DNA samples from various MCU beings. This plot twist allows for exciting Easter eggs in episode 2, with the Skrulls obtaining DNA from characters such as Cull Obsidian, a Frost Beast, and even Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to the interrogated Skrull, Gravik intends to utilize a machine to enhance the strength of Skrulls, a development that could potentially result in Dr. Rosa Dalton's creation of Super Skrulls within the MCU.

From the outset, it was evident that Gravik was well-prepared and had a clear vision. Although it initially appeared that his strategy was based on divide and conquer, the second episode shed light on his grand plans for both his Skrull followers and himself.

Gravik's ultimate objective is to create Super-Skrulls, a superior form of the species with enhanced strength and other extraordinary capabilities. The machine he is constructing will be instrumental in achieving this goal, and the Dalton spouses play a crucial role in its development. Dr. Rosa Dalton appears to be leading the project, with her husband supporting her as her assistant.

As the show continues to unfold, audiences eagerly anticipate learning more about the enigmatic Dr. Rosa Dalton and the pivotal role she plays in Gravik's plans. New episodes of Secret Invasion are released every Wednesday on Disney+, promising further revelations and twists in this captivating series.

