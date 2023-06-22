Secret Invasion episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Secret Invasion episode 2 will release on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12 am PT on Disney+. Much like the first episode, titled Resurrection, the second episode is also reported to be over 50 minutes long. The title of the next episode, however, is yet to be revealed.

Resurrection saw Nick Fury returning to Earth from S.A.B.E.R. after a Skrull imposter from Gravik’s rebellion took the spot of Everett K. Ross. Fury teamed up with Talos and Maria Hill to stop Gravik’s plan of exploding three bombs in Russia. Unfortunately, Fury and his team failed to do so, and Gravik wasn’t just successful in executing his plan, but he also killed Maria Hill.

Now, all eyes are set on Secret Invasion episode 2, where Fury will deal with the ramifications of Gravik’s actions.

Secret Invasion episode 2 will force Sonya and Fury to team up

Release date and time

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Image via Marvel)

Just like the premiere episode, Secret Invasion episode 2 will also arrive on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, on Disney+. Every major Marvel and Star Wars series on the streamer follows the same weekly release pattern every Wednesday.

As for the timings, Secret Invasion episode 2 will air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

What to expect in episode 2

Maria Hill dies in Nick Fury’s arms (Image via Marvel)

Nick Fury tried to extract intel from Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in the first episode. When he failed to team up with her, he successfully placed a camera in her office and got the information he wanted. But since Fury still couldn’t stop Gravik, it is speculated that Fury and Falsworth will surely pool their resources after the attack on Russia.

From here on, Fury is likely to be highly motivated to take Gravik down as he killed Fury’s loyal agent, Maria Hill. Fans can expect to see the old man really stepping up his game in the upcoming episode.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Image via Marvel)

Secret Invasion chronicles Nick Fury’s final fight to save humanity from an imminent Skrull invasion. He is forced to complete this mission without the Avengers as bringing them in would risk them getting replaced by Skrulls as well.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

The cast of this spy thriller series includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine. They are joined by Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

