Secret Invasion Skrulls: All major characters who could be revealed as Skrulls

After a good start for Marvel content in the summer, all eyes are now set on MCU’s espionage thriller series, Secret Invasion. Captain Marvel introduced us to the good Skrulls, including Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and his wife Soren, both of whom will be making their return in Secret Invasion. But Kevin Feige also teased the possibility of bad Skrulls in the galaxy.

Secret Invasion will finally introduce those evil Skrulls in the MCU. Their squad will be led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Skrull character Gravik, who has special abilities. Apart from him, we’ll also see Emilia Clarke as G'iah. She is the daughter of Talos, whom we last saw as a baby Skrull in Captain Marvel.

Secret Invasion Cast (Image via Marvel)

In the present day, she has lost her faith in Nick Fury and her father. So, she’ll be fighting her own battle with her unique fire powers. But in this series, we will surely see multiple humans surprise us as Skrulls. In the comics, the concept of Secret Invasion involved many Skrulls taking the place of Earth’s highly influential humans.

This is the concept that MCU’s next Disney+ series will bring to light as well. Here, most of the Skrull imposters will belong to Gravik’s team. However, some of the good ones will be seen on the side of Nick Fury and Talos. The following list reveals all the characters that could turn out to be Skrulls in the MCU.

Every Secret Invasion character who could be a Skrull

1) President Ritson

President Ritson in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

Dermot Mulroney is playing US President Ritson in Secret Invasion. This is the first time we’re seeing a POTUS appear in the MCU since Iron Man 3’s President Matthew Ellis. But Ritson’s onscreen presidency will be short as he will soon be replaced by President Thaddeus Ross.

After all, Kevin Feige himself confirmed that Harrison Ford’s Ross will appear as the President in Captain America: Brave New World. So, this transition will happen in the upcoming series itself. The first trailer showcased an attack on President Ritson’s convoy, which teased his demise.

Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson (Image via Marvel)

But if Ritson were to die in that attack, then the Vice President would be the one to take the Presidential oath. Which then leaves us wondering how Thaddeus Ross becomes the President all of a sudden. A possible explanation is that President Ritson would turn out to be a Skrull imposter. He has been running the country for a while, and the attack on his convoy would expose his truth.

Since he’d be revealed as a villain, his entire Presidential campaign would be challenged. That’s when Thaddeus Ross could put forward the argument that the next President should be someone who could prevent such situations from arising again. Hence, he’d take over the Presidency!

2) Everett K. Ross

Is Everett Ross a Skrull? (Image via Marvel)

Until now, Everett Ross has appeared in 3 MCU movies as a CIA agent. But his ex-wife Val branded him as a criminal in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He was later rescued by Okoye, and has a direct link to Wakanda now. So, he could be a Skrull imposter as well.

But he won’t be on Gravic’s team. Instead, he could be one of Talos and Nick Fury’s agents. He has been a very influential character and we’ve seen how Fury tasked Talos to take his own place in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So, Everett Ross could have been one of the good Skrulls all this time, reporting to Fury about what went on in the CIA along with a few Wakandan Vibranium secrets. His revelation as a Skrull would surprise many fans.

3) James Rhodes

Don Cheadle as Rhodey (Image via Marvel)

The biggest surprise could come from the revelation of James Rhodes as a Skrull. Rhodey’s story in Secret Invasion is supposed to set up Armor Wars. Another point to be noted is that there were many Avengers who were revealed as Skrulls in the comic book Secret Invasion story.

But none of the Avengers are appearing in MCU’s upcoming series based on the same story. It’s just Rhodey. Since he is a regular human with no powers, it is possible that he could have been replaced by one of the bad Skrulls sometime after Avengers: Endgame.

Since Rhodey had access to Stark tech, his Skrull imposter could be the one responsible for putting Stark weapons into the wrong hands. Towards the end of Secret Invasion, we might see the real human Rhodey return. Then he’d try to undo the damage that his Skrull imposter caused in Armor Wars.

4) Val

Is Val a Skrull? (Image via Marvel)

Contessa Allegra Valentina de Fontaine, aka Val, is currently in one of the most influential places as she is the director of the CIA. We’ll soon be seeing her create the Thunderbolts along with Thaddeus Ross. But she is also a perfect character to appear in Secret Invasion.

In the comics, she was replaced by a Skrull imposter. It is possible that the MCU will follow her comic book run. Right now, she seems to be playing a Nick Fury-like role in assembling the entire Thunderbolts lineup.

But, being the director of the CIA, she also has access to some of the most highly-guarded secrets on the planet. That’s a very strong position for a Skrull to be in. Hence, it is likely that she could be revealed as a shape-shifting alien towards the very end of Secret Invasion. Then we’d see her in Thunderbolts running things as a bad Skrull. And after that, her story could continue in Secret Invasion season 2.

All of these characters may not be Skrulls, but some could surely be revealed as them. However, we will only know for sure once Secret Invasion arrives on June 21.

