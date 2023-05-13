Why MCU Phase 5 is introducing two US Presidents in 2 years

Phase 4 ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and MCU Phase 5 is already on the verge of launching its third project through Secret Invasion on Disney+. This will be yet another Phase where we don't get an Avengers movie but rather build up toward it with multiple smaller team-ups.

Another exciting aspect of Phase 5 is that it introduces not one but two new US Presidents. One arrives in 2023, while the other will be in the mix in 2024. It has been a decade since we saw a US President show up in an MCU movie, and now suddenly, we're getting two back-to-back.

MCU Phase 5 brings President Ritson and Ross

President Ritson in MCU Phase 5 (Image via Marvel)

Matthew Ellis (William Sadler) was the 45th President of the United States and appeared in 2013's Iron Man 3. Now, Secret Invasion is set to bring President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) into the mix. But his run as POTUS won't last long as he will be replaced by Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) in Captain America 4.

Earlier in the year, Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Captain America: New World Order, and he confirmed that Ford's Thaddeus Ross would be taking over as the President of the US. Feige said:

"We start filming relatively soon. I’m sure anyone you’ve ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it’s unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he’s embracing this role. He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film."

But with this confirmation, one begins to wonder why he will be the one to take over as POTUS. The answer to this question will be revealed in Secret Invasion.

Is Ross taking over because President Ritson is a Skrull?

Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson in MCU Phase 5 (Image via Twitter)

Secret Invasion's first trailer showcased an attack on President Ritson's convoy, which teased his demise. But if Ritson were to die in that attack, then the Vice President would be the one to take the Presidential oath. How come Thaddeus Ross becomes the President all of a sudden?

Secret Invasion is supposed to give us a few shocks and surprises by revealing certain influential people on Earth as Skrulls. So, it's possible that President Ritson would turn out to be a Skrull imposter who had been running the country for a while, and the attack on his convoy would expose his truth.

Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in MCU Phase 5 (Image via Marvel)

In that case, his entire Presidential campaign would be challenged, and the opposite party could undermine the ruling party. Since President Ritson would become one of the villains, Thaddeus Ross would support the notion that the next President should be someone who could prevent such situations from arising again.

We might witness a quick change in Presidency within Secret Invasion itself. Following that, Ross would get all the resources and restart the Super Soldier Program that would not only bring the Leader back into the mix but also turn Ross into the Red Hulk and put him in Sam Wilson's crosshairs.

Under Ross' run, Cia Director Val will also find support to form a team of antiheroes, thus leading us into Thunderbolts. So, MCU's Phase 5 on Earth begins with Secret Invasion as its events will lead us into the following three films – The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, and Thunderbolts.

Secret Invasion continues MCU Phase 5 on June 19.

Poll : 0 votes