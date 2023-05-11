Secret Invasion: 3 cool facts about Marvel series

Marvel's Secret Invasion is slated to premiere on June 21, 2023, leaving fans of the franchise excited for the next phase of the MCU. A new featurette of the highly-anticipated show has been released on social media, which gives the audience a glimpse into the premise of the show. Fans have especially noticed the characters of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, who are making their Marvel debut through the show.

Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, Secret Invasion will revolve around Nick Fury and his team as they try to save the earth from a Skrull invasion. With several returning fan-favorite Marvel characters as well as a couple of new introductions, the show is surely going to help kickstart the fifth phase of MCU's planned story line-up.

Here are three facts to know about Secret Invasion before the series premieres on Disney+.

3 must-know facts about Marvel's Secret Invasion that fans shouldn't miss

1) The show will see the return of many MCU alumni

Secret Invasion sees the return of Nick Fury and several of his allies from previous MCU movies. Samuel L Jackson reprises his role as the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D Nick Fury. He is also joined by Don Cheadle who plays James Rhodes or War Machine, as well as Cobi Smulders who plays Maria Hill.

The cast also features Martin Freeman who reprises his role of Everett K. Ross from MCU's Black Panther movies as well as Ben Mendelsohn who played the Skrull leader Talos in Captain Marvel (2019) along with Jackson.

Meanwhile, the cast list of Secret Invasion also features a couple of new faces, including Emilia Clarke as Talos' daughter G'iah, Olivia Coleman as the MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the antagonist Gravik, among others.

2) The show teases the return of Skrulls

While the Skrulls were an important part of 2019's Captain Marvel, which showed them as allies of Fury, in Secret Invasion, they appear to be the antagonists. The show's trailers show that a group of Skrulls has broken away from Talos' group, infiltrating the Earth as people in positions of power with the intention of claiming the planet as their own.

The shape-shifting aliens appear to have infiltrated several powerful agencies on Earth over the years, including S.H.I.E.L.D. The show is expected to expose the rebel Skrulls, led by Gravik before they completely take over Earth and destroy humanity.

The show also features the return of Skrulls' leader Talos. Talos' daughter G'iah is also expected to play a major role in the series.

As Emilia Clarke said about her character in an interaction with Vanity Fair:

"There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship. "

She added:

"These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance."

3) The show is the first series of the MCU's fifth phase

While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was the first film of Phase Five of the MCU, Secret Invasion will be the first series that kickstarts the next phase in MCU's filmography.

Set in the post-blip world, the show takes place during the same time frame as the Ant-Man movie and is expected to set in motion the plotlines required for future Phase Five titles, including Armor Wars, The Marvels, and Captain America: New World Order.

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

