Secret Invasion release date revealed by Disney+

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel projects. The six-episode Disney+ miniseries will serve as the first show of Phase 5 and feature Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as the main protagonist. He will team up with the alien and Skrull, known as Talos, who made his first appearance in 2019's Captain Marvel. They will be seen trying to uncover a mysterious ploy by a rogue faction of Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth.

Disney+ has now announced that fans can expect the series to drop on June 21, 2023, leaving them over the moon.

Secret Invasion to be based on storyline of popular Marvel Comics of the same name

As mentioned above, Secret Invasion is set to premiere on June 21, 2023. This lines up with the announcement made at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which confirmed that the series would premiere at the end of Spring 2023.

The series' June 2023 release date also lines up with rumors that first surfaced in March via industry insider and scooper KC Walsh, who revealed that the release of Secret Invasion had been delayed from May to June 2023. This report from Walsh was also corroborated by another industry insider, Alex Perez, from The Cosmic Circus.

The plot of Secret Invasion is reportedly based on the popular Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. The comic saw the alien race known as the Skrulls infiltrate Earth and replace many Marvel superheroes with impostors, with the ultimate goal of taking over the planet.

In the show, Nick Fury and Talos, who first met in Captain Marvel, will join forces to lead a covert operation on Earth in order to find and stop an evil faction of the Skrull species (first introduced in Captain Marvel), from taking over the planet.

The plotline of the show was reportedly set up in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. It showed Fury in deep space while Talos assumed his role on Earth, ultimately revealing that the Skrull had been posing as Fury for the whole film.

Cobie Smulders, who portrays Maria Hill in the MCU, revealed at Secret Invasion's San Diego Comic-Con panel that the show would be quite dark compared to other MCU projects. She told the attendees at the convention:

"This is a darker show, We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

The overview of Secret Invasion, as per Marvel's official website, reads:

"Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

The following actors serve as the cast of the series:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand

Olivia Colman as Agent Sonya Falsworth

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson

Additionally, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo, and Charlayne Woodard have been cast to take on undisclosed roles in Secret Invasion. It has also been rumored that Chloe Bennett will return to the MCU as Daisy Johnson/Quake, reprising her role from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D series.

