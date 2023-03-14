Secret Invasion cast rumored to bring back Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s best hero with a twist

Secret Invasion will be the first MCU Disney+ series to arrive in 2023. After years of teasing it, the show will finally bring the Kree-Skrull war back to Earth. Nick Fury will return to try and put a stop to it, and he will take the help of his fellow good Skrulls, led by Talos.

Secret Invasion will also introduce the bad Skrulls that Kevin Feige spoke about after Captain Marvel’s release. Overall, the series packs a stellar cast of actors with a balanced bunch of MCU familiars teaming up with the likes of Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and most importantly, Emilia Clarke.

Still, there seems to be a shortage of superheroes in the series. However, fans shouldn’t worry as Marvel may be bringing at least three individuals into the mix, and one of them could be a mutant.

Secret Invasion to bring back Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson?

Quake in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Image via Marvel)

Among the MCU superheroes, it is known that James Rhodes will play a small role in Secret Invasion, and Monica Rambeau will have some sort of a presence after the same was teased in WandaVision. But apart from that, Secret Invasion is rumored to bring back Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson aka Quake as well.

Quake was one of the leading characters in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (AOS). But so far, the MCU has done all it can to establish the fact that the events of AOS took place in a separate universe within the MCU’s multiverse (that began to exist after Loki). Now, according to the Marvel Updates Twitter handle, Chloe Bennet will make a comeback to the MCU as a Quake variant.

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus #Quake won't be an Inhuman in the MCU but a mutant. In #SecretInvasion it will be revealed that she is an agent of SWORD. In the series will also be explained the origins of her powers #Quake won't be an Inhuman in the MCU but a mutant. In #SecretInvasion it will be revealed that she is an agent of SWORD. In the series will also be explained the origins of her powers #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus https://t.co/IcF36r3buX

Fans of AOS would know that Quake was arguably the most powerful mutant that the series introduced. Now, to differentiate her character from her past self, the MCU is giving her the Ms. Marvel treatment. Just like Kamala Khan was turned into a mutant, Quake will also be a mutant in the MCU. Instead of being an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., she’d be an agent of SWORD.

Past hints about Quake’s return

Ever since Quake became a prominent character on AOS, many fans have wanted to see her enter the main MCU. Marvel Updates usually has a good track record for all the scoop. But it’s not just this Twitter handle that has reported Quake’s return. Chloe Bennet herself teased it in the past.

Charles Murphy @_CharlesMurphy I've said this before and will say until I see something to change my mind: I can't imagine Bennet sharing the screen with talent like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld or Samuel L. Jackson (could keep going). Just not the same caliber of actress. twitter.com/Half_Natty_/st… I've said this before and will say until I see something to change my mind: I can't imagine Bennet sharing the screen with talent like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld or Samuel L. Jackson (could keep going). Just not the same caliber of actress. twitter.com/Half_Natty_/st…

A couple of months ago, Charles Murphy of Murphy’s multiverse raised a finger at her acting abilities, stating that she doesn’t have the caliber to share the screen with Samuel L. Jackson and other MCU stars. She then went on to call him out by saying that his tweets weren’t going to age well.

Chloe Bennet @chloebennet twitter.com/_CharlesMurphy… Charles Murphy @_CharlesMurphy The best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment. twitter.com/KeyWatkins5129… The best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment. twitter.com/KeyWatkins5129… hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well 😬😎 twitter.com/_CharlesMurphy…

Many fans took this as a hint about her surprising return to the MCU in Secret Invasion. Now, it does seem that Quake will at least get a kickstart in the upcoming series, even if it isn’t something major.

Secret Invasion doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is expected to arrive in mid-May after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.

