Secret Invasion and 4 other Marvel TV shows in the works

Marvel Phase 4 ended with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. However, after Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has already started drafting a new roadmap for the upcoming projects. Marvel is intricately known for its Avengers and Avengers-related franchises like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow movies.

In the first 10 years of MCU, the movies were produced by Marvel Studios, which Kevin Feige helmed. On the other hand, TV shows were made separately by Jeph Loeb’s Marvel Television. So, intentionally or unintentionally, there was a great disconnect between the movies and the TV shows as they were separate entities.

However, everything took a turn with the arrival of Disney+, for which Marvel will produce TV shows that will closely follow the movie’s events. In an interview, Kevin Feige even said that the future of Marvel would include TV shows and movies working together and not separately, creating a huge universe of storylines for its audience.

In the next few months of 2023 alone, Marvel has planned nine releases. From Secret Invasion to Loki season 2, Marvel TV shows are going as big as some of its movies. Critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning actors are also entering Marvel, so fans know that Marvel is serious about its upcoming projects.

Secret Invasion, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and 2 other upcoming Marvel TV shows

1) Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is probably the most talked about Marvel TV show in the works, mostly because fans will see Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury and seasoned actors like Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke will join the ensemble.

Secret Invasion was created by Kyle Bradstreet, who was previously associated with Mr. Robot. Hence, fans expect the dark aesthetic and intricate storyline, Bradstreet’s signature style, to seep into Marvel as well. Martin Freeman has already described the show as “pretty dark.” While speaking to Digital Spy, Martin Freeman said:

“Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling and the amount of people crossing over with each other.”

The series will follow Nick Fury as he learns about a threatening plot of shapeshifting Skrulls trying to invade Earth and his attempt to stop it. Secret Invasion will have a much different Nick Fury, according to sources. Samuel L Jackson himself told Vanity Fair that the series would unfold a much more “vulnerable” Nick Fury than the one we are used to seeing on screen.

In Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the world went through hell and back in MCU. Many Avengers turned to dust due to the Thanos Snap, while Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificed themselves to save the Earth.

As the organizer of the Avengers Initiative, Nick Fury might be carrying some guilt that viewers will be able to see in Secret Invasion. In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Jackson opened up about his character and said:

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know? He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is. The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on, he just kind of checked out. Now, he just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was.

He continued:

It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

Emilia Clarke is confirmed to appear as G’iah, the daughter of Talos. Her character is not debuting in the movie as she has appeared before in Captain Marvel. Talking about Emilia Clarke’s G’iah, Jackson told Vanity Fair:

“Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter.”

Secret Invasion News @sinvasionnews RUMOR: Emilia Clarke's G'iah (Skrull and daughter of Talos) human name will be Nell but she will have super-powered abilities similar to Abigail Brand!

It is possible she could take up the name by the end of the show.



It is possible she could take up the name by the end of the show. RUMOR: Emilia Clarke’s G’iah (Skrull and daughter of Talos) human name will be Nell but she will have super-powered abilities similar to Abigail Brand! It is possible she could take up the name by the end of the show. https://t.co/F3evm5o6ne

Olivia Colman will be playing Sonya Falsworth, who will be a vital part of the series. She will play the role of an MI6 agent who might have a deep connection with Nick Fury. According to the Vanity Fair interview with Jackson, she will have a sinister role.

"It’s somebody that you’ve never seen her play before. She’s coldblooded and just relishes being that person."

2) Ironheart

After Secret Invasion, this is the most anticipated project out of Marvel’s Phase 5. The character of Riri Williams, whom everyone has seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will take the front seat in Marvel’s Ironheart.

Riri Williams, in the comics, has a deep connection to Iron Man as she debuted in Invincible Iron Man #7. She is also very much like the famous and loved “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist” in the comics, a child genius from MIT who is ahead of her time and fighting crime.

Ironheart’s journey is supposed to be a tribute to Tony Stark’s Legacy, as he was the mentor of Riri Williams in the comics. Dominique Thorne will play this titular character. This is a significant project as Riri Williams will be one of the few leading female Marvel characters who are black.

Ironheart News @ironhnews Dominique Thorne on ‘IRONHEART’:



“Despite Ironheart being the title of the show, this really is a collective story. It’s really reassuring to see the people who are playing these characters are as authentic to themselves as they are to the story we’re telling.” Dominique Thorne on ‘IRONHEART’:“Despite Ironheart being the title of the show, this really is a collective story. It’s really reassuring to see the people who are playing these characters are as authentic to themselves as they are to the story we’re telling.” https://t.co/K53hS0ovBC

Although the series has been under complete wraps, Marvel did show a teaser trailer at the D23 Expo 2022. It has been confirmed that Hamilton and In The Heights star Anthony Ramos will play the antagonist, The Hood.

The Hood started off in MCU comics as a simple thief who one day killed a beast and stole his red cape. He soon realized that the cape gave him many powers, like teleportation, and protected him from much energy. However, like the ring in Lord of the Rings, the cape slowly takes control over its owner.

3) Loki season 2

The god of mischief’s first solo TV series, Loki, has been immensely popular with the audience. It is one of the most anticipated TV series of the MCU because of the cliffhanger in season 1. Season 2 was confirmed at the end credits of Loki season 1 and is expected to be released around mid-2023.

There has been a significant buzz around it since Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will take over this season, and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role.

Besides Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors will reprise his role as He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror. However, he has recently been in alleged abuse allegations, so his fate in the franchise's future is yet to be seen.

The plot of Loki Season 2 is not yet known to the audience. Then again, in D23, it has been hinted that it will serve as a sort of connection to the multiverse saga. Tom Hiddleston opened up to Total Film about season 2 and said:

"What can I say? It's very much continuing to excite and challenge me. At the end of season 1, the story isn't over. I think that’s really clear. Loki's almost more unstable and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he's ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There's stuff to unpack."

4) Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil has recently been everywhere in the MCU, from Spiderman: No Way Home to She-Hulk and Echo. He has been putting in cameos left and right. He will finally get his own Disney+ show with quite an apt title, Born Again.

Charlie Cox will be reprising the role of the famous Daredevil from his Netflix show. He apparently “did not expect to be asked to reprise the role,” as he opened up about it in a Marvel interview. It is expected to have at least 18 episodes despite being branded as a miniseries.

Michael Gandolfini, Charlie Cox, and Vincent D’Onofrio are confirmed to be on the show, although Gandolfini’s role is undisclosed so far. The return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher is also something the audience is excited about.

Many have been wondering if Daredevil’s character will take the predetermined dark path of its Netflix original or will adapt to a much lighter tone. While speaking with Explore Entertainment, Cox answered these questions from fans:

“It should be and it is always the same character. The difference is just like with people, we morph and change and are very different based on what's going on in our lives. The Matt Murdock from the Netflix show, that world and what was going on for Matt meant that most of the time we were living with a man who had a huge amount of pressure and strain and tonally the show was very dark and gritty and heavy.”

He continued:

"I don't know what the new show will be like, but when I came over to do Spider-Man and She-Hulk, the tone is much more lighthearted and tongue in cheek and fun and witty and full of levity, so the hope was that Matt is able to fit into that world and participate in it without it being a different character, a different person.”

5) Agatha: Coven of Chaos

AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS (fan page) @Agatha_CofC ㅤ

Patti Lupone revealed that the witches will sing in Coven of Chaos, and the lead singer will be Kathryn Hahn. The songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

ㅤ ㅤPatti Lupone revealed that the witches will sing in Coven of Chaos, and the lead singer will be Kathryn Hahn. The songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.ㅤ https://t.co/nt0I7OOgyB

After her titular role in Wanda Vision, Agatha will finally get her own spin-off. Kathryn Hahn will reprise the character of Agatha Harkness in a spin-off TV show Agatha: Coven of Chaos, where she will go on her magical journey.

The plot for the miniseries is very hushed, and virtually nothing solid is known about it so far. The series is expected to be released sometime in the winter of 2023.

Per Deadline reports, Aubrey Plaza is set to appear as one of the villains, which would make it her debut role in Marvel if confirmed. Emma Caulfield will be reprising her role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones.

However, her role in the series is yet to be known. Variety has reported Joe Locke from Heartstopper to be in an undisclosed role as well. Lastly, Patti LuPone revealed that she will debut in MCU with Agatha: Coven of Chaos in the role of Lilia Calderu. She gave some major details about the Marvel show cast in an episode with The View:

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hai. I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows Heartstopper – is Joe Locke.”

Marvel has many exciting projects lined up throughout the year, and fans are waiting in anticipation to see what MCU brings with it in its new Phases.

