What do we know about Riri Williams aka Ironheart's solo Marvel show?

With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, viewers were introduced to an intriguing new character, Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who creates the most advanced iron suit since the legendary Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.). What's more intriguing is that Riri Williams will soon have her own show focusing solely on her character and its development.

Marvel describes her character as:

"a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man."

The series hasn't received an official release date yet, but it is set to premiere in the fall of 2023. The show will star Dominique Thorne as the titular character, and it is likely that Marvel will link this to Ironman in some way.

Read on for more details about Ironheart.

All about the upcoming Marvel TV show Ironheart

Tori @Emospidergwen Personally I think it’s cool how there are heart shapes within #Ironheart ’s suit design Personally I think it’s cool how there are heart shapes within #Ironheart’s suit design https://t.co/ra1KdShQlT

With the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, viewers got the first look at Ironheart, aka Riri Williams, a teen genius with an interesting dynamic with our own Shuri (Letitia Wright). Since there isn't a lot of information about this new show available, we may have to delve into the comics to learn more about the character.

Riri is a genius who was accepted to MIT at the age of 11 in the comics. She stole materials from the campus to make her own Ironman suit. She has also been shown to be a Tony Stark fan (which teen genius isn't?) She is quickly apprehended and confronted by MIT, prompting her to withdraw from college. However, Stark quickly notices her and thus begins her journey as Ironheart in the superhero world.

madi saw bp:wf @delesylvie

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

this suit design is actually so genius like it has the silver and gold to show that shuri has both the likeness of t’challa yet the rage of killmonger #wakandaforever spoilers (??)this suit design is actually so genius like it has the silver and gold to show that shuri has both the likeness of t’challa yet the rage of killmonger #wakandaforever spoilers (??)-------this suit design is actually so genius like it has the silver and gold to show that shuri has both the likeness of t’challa yet the rage of killmonger https://t.co/nnARws8vCP

Given that her character has already been introduced, it is unknown whether the show will delve into her origin story. Among the confirmed details is that the project's directors will be Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Chinaka Hodge is the project's lead writer, with many other writers contributing. So far, none of the other writers have been confirmed.

There will be six episodes in the series, according to reports. According to footage from the D23 expo, Anthony Ramos will play the villain in the upcoming series alongside Dominique Thorne. Unfortunately, this footage was only available to attendees at the expo, and not released anywhere.

The series will be co-produced by Proximity, Ryan Coogler's production company.

becca 📽️ @danoskeoghan

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

I WILL NEVER NOT CRY OVER THIS PARALLEL 🫶🫶🫶 I miss him so much and I’m so ready for iron heart #WakandaForever spoilersI WILL NEVER NOT CRY OVER THIS PARALLEL🫶🫶🫶 I miss him so much and I’m so ready for iron heart #WakandaForever spoilers --------I WILL NEVER NOT CRY OVER THIS PARALLEL 😭🫶🫶🫶 I miss him so much and I’m so ready for iron heart https://t.co/GQQGFQ3sJx

Apart from Ramos, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, and Harper Anthony will all play crucial roles in the series. Nothing has been revealed about these roles yet. Alden Ehrenreich, who previously appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, was recently added to the cast.

Riri Williams' character may directly replace Ironman in the comics, but Marvel may have other plans for her character. Nate Moore, the producer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, previously told CBR:

"Riri Williams, I think, probably steps less directly in Tony's footsteps as she does in publishing, but there's certainly an admiration for all the stuff he built,...And, even as we were crafting shots and sequences, thinking about what you'd seen in other Iron Man movies, and sort of doing our riff on it was really fun."

Ironheart will premiere in the fall of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes