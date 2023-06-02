Harrison Ford reveals the difficulty of his new Marvel role

Harrison Ford, who is set to play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, has recently explained the difficulty of his new Marvel role in an interview with Esquire.

Ford will take over the role of Ross from the late William Hurt, who had previously played the character in five MCU films from 2008 to 2021, beginning with The Incredible Hulk and ending with Black Widow.

Bill3699 @Bill3699 @Yeenie_Mcbeenie Harrison Ford during filming of a mcu film @Yeenie_Mcbeenie Harrison Ford during filming of a mcu film https://t.co/CsBEvrLO5F

Speaking to Esquire in a phone-call type interview, Ford revealed how the process of making a Marvel film was not easy for him and how there were tough, easy, and fun days. The actor said:

"Uh. Yeah. I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work."

Harrison Ford had earlier revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he had taken on the role of Thunderbolt Ross in the MCU since he wanted to try something that he did not do before. He then noted how the various talented MCU actors and actresses had a fun time playing a Marvel character and that he wanted to have that same fun.

Why is playing Thunderbolt Ross a challenge for Harrison Ford?

Harrison Ford will take over the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt (Images via Marvel/Getty)

Harrison Ford joining the MCU was a huge surprise for fans of the franchise. This is due to the veteran actor's iconic presence in pop-culture history, alongside having starred as a lead character in two of the most famous film franchises in Hollywood history - Indiana Jones and Star Wars.

However, as to why Ford is finding the role of Ross difficult or challenging, it is not only due to having to please Marvel fans and the public in general, given his fame and reputation, but also having to deal with the difficult task of taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt. He then said how bringing Hurt's portrayal of the character to life using his own talents and flavor as an actor while also remaining as the same character that Hurt had portrayed in previous MCU films is tough.

Shadow Knight @shadowknightdk Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk on the set of Captain America New World Order Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk on the set of Captain America New World Order https://t.co/EC4TscHYGO

Another reason why Harrison Ford finds playing Thunderbolt Ross difficult is presumably due to the use of green screens and mo-cap suits. This makes performing slightly difficult as actors have to not only act but also have to imagine what is happening around them.

In addition, according to a rumor from industry insider Thunderbolt News, Ross will turn into the Red Hulk in New World Order. Seeing as how that is the case, this would explain why Ford is finding his Marvel role difficult to portray, given how CGI, stand-in actors, stunt doubles and motion capture technology will be used to bring that character to life.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will only be a one-and-done role in Captain America: New World Order as there have been rumors and reports suggesting that the Indiana Jones actor will also be involved in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Here, Ross is rumored to be working closely with Julia Louis Dreyfus' Val in assembling the titular team in the film, which is named after his military nickname.

What is the role of Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order

In Captain America: New World Order, Harrison Ford's Ross will serve as the president of the United States. According to a plot leak from noted Marvel leaker Marvel Updates, Ross will serve as the film's antagonist, and he will be seen trying to claim the island of the Celestial Tiamut and the Adamantium substance created there for himself.

Ross will then come into conflict with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who will assemble a new team of heroes, including Joaquin Torres' Falcon, to try and impede his plans.

According to another leaker and scooper by the name of The Marvel Post, Ford's Ross will transform into the Red Hulk in the film via use of siphoned gamma radiation. Also, industry insider and YouTuber Grace Randolph has said that Ross will stay as Red Hulk all the way till 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Moreover, Ross' daughter, Betty, will appear in the film, with Liv Tyler reprising her role from The Incredible Hulk. Betty's role in New World Order is currently unknown, but she could possibly serve as a scientist in the film working for her father and the U.S. government.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Harrison Ford in the Thunderbolts movie as Red Hulk would be awesome Harrison Ford in the Thunderbolts movie as Red Hulk would be awesome 🔥 https://t.co/P60ahEymiQ

Harrison Ford fans can next catch the actor in action in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be released in June 30, 2023. The film will mark his final appearance as the famous treasure hunter.

