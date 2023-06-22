Secret Invasion episode 1 ending explained: Did Maria Hill die?

Secret Invasion, the highly anticipated superhero Marvel series, finally made its debut on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Kyle Bradstreet created the show, which stars Samuel L. Jackson in the lead as the fan-favorite character Nick Fury. In the series, Cobie Smulders also reprised her role as Maria Hill.

The first episode of Secret Invasion was titled Resurrection. Brian Tucker and Kyle Bradstreet served as writers of the episode, which was directed by Ali Selim.

The ending of Secret Invasion episode 1 had a series of high-octane events, entailing Talos, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill going on an unofficial mission and the demise of a pivotal character in the MCU.

Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill was shot to death by Gravik in episode 1 of Secret Invasion

What were the Skrulls planning to do?

The premiere episode of Secret Invasion showcased the return of Nick Fury to Earth and a reunion between him and Maria Hill. It also showed the Skrulls residing in an abandoned place called New Skrullos on planet Earth. The place was abandoned by human beings as it was a radioactive area, which was not an issue for the Skrulls.

Nick Fury's former ally Gravik had been leading the rebel group of Skrulls that aimed to completely invade planet Earth and were beginning to do so by shape-shifting into different human beings and controlling their memories. The episode also features G'iah, the daughter of the exiled former Skrull leader Talos, who is now all grown-up and working for the rebel group.

She is ordered by the group to bring a highly destructive bomb to New Skrullos from Vasily. G'iah successfully did that. However, when his father Talos revealed to her that her mother Soren was killed by Gravik, she disclosed Skrulls' plan to create a deadly explosion on Unity Day in Vossoyedineniye Square.

How did Maria Hill die at the end of episode 1?

Episode 1 of the Marvel series revealed that Gravik and his rebels wanted to start World War III, which would ultimately prove to be mankind's doom. After learning about the Skrulls' plan for the explosion, Talos, along with Nick Fury and Maria Hill reached the location of the bombing, only to find out that the explosion location was a decoy and part of Gravik's master plan.

At the end of the episode, Gravik was seen detonating the bomb. The situation was pure chaos and in that mayhem, Gravik appeared in disguise as Nick Fury and shot Maria Hill. Her death was extremely heartbreaking as the last thing she saw was Fury shooting her. The real Fury and Talos were forced to escape the location, leaving Hill behind at the very end of episode 1.

