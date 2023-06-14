How many episodes are there in Marvel’s Secret Invasion? Full release schedule explored

Secret Invasion is a highly awaited and brand new Marvel miniseries, that is all set to make its debut on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Disney+. The limited series will be the ninth series installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kyle Bradstreet has acted as the creator of the upcoming series.

The limited series will revolve around the titular character Nick Fury and his trusted allies. They will be seen attempting to prevent a terrifying invasion of Skrull on Earth. Ever since the official for the upcoming Marvel series was launched by Marvel Entertainment, fans of the MCU have been eagerly waiting to see what the new series has in store for them. They have also been quite curious about the release schedule of the series.

Secret Invasion consists of a total of six episodes. Each episode will be released every Wednesday on a weekly basis. The final episode is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2023. Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out the release dates of all six episodes and more details about the series, ahead of its arrival on Disney+.

From the complete release schedule to the cast, learn all about the new Marvel miniseries, Secret Invasion

Take a closer look at the release dates of all episodes of Secret Invasion

As mentioned earlier, there are a total of six episodes in the upcoming limited superhero spy-thriller miniseries. A list of the release dates for all six episodes is given below:

Episode 1: June 21, 2023 (Wednesday)

June 21, 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 2: June 28, 2023 (Wednesday)

June 28, 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 3: July 5, 2023 (Wednesday)

July 5, 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 4: July 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

July 12, 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 5: July 19, 2023 (Wednesday)

July 19, 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 6: July 26, 2023 (Wednesday)

What to expect from the upcoming Marvel series?

The series has been gleaned from the comic book of the same name, written by renowned comic book writers Leinil Francis Yu and Brian Michael Bendis. The series' creator Kyle Bradstreet has also served as the primary writer for the television adaptation. Other writers include Brian Tucker and Roxanne Paredes, among others. Ali Selim has acted as the director of all six episodes of the limited series.

The official synopsis for the new series, given by Marvel, reads as follows:

"In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

Take a look at the official trailer for the miniseries here:

The official synopsis and trailer for the series provide the audience with clues and glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming series and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that viewers are in for a thrilling ride with the fan-favorite lead character Nick Fury and his team as they will try to race against time to save the Earth and all humanity from the Skrull invasion.

Who are the lead cast members of the miniseries?

The lead cast list for the upcoming series entails:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Dermot Mulroney as Ritson

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Emilia Clarke as G'iah

Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Don't forget to watch the first episode of Secret Invasion, which will air exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 3 am ET.

