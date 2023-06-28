Secret Invasion episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Secret Invasion episode 3 will release on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 12 am PT on Disney+. Much like episodes 1 and 2, the third episode will also span about 50 minutes. However, fans are currently awaiting the release of the title of episode 3.

Episode 2, titled Promises saw Nick Fury paying his condolences to Maria Hill's mother. Meanwhile, America faced the ramifications of Gravik's bombings on Russia. As a result, Rhodey denied helping Fury in any way. The Skrull council from across the world elected Gravik as its general, and the episode ended with another major reveal about Nick Fury's personal connection to the Skrulls.

Now all eyes are set on Secret Invasion episode 3, where Fury will be teaming up with Sonya Falsworth after getting fired by Rhodey.

Secret Invasion episode 3 will see Nick Fury teaming up with Sonya Falsworth

Release date and time

Secret Invasion poster (Image via Marvel)

The upcoming episode will arrive on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, on Disney+. The release time of Secret Invasion episode 3 will vary according to different time zones and the same has been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

What can fans expect from episode 3?

Nick Fury returns to Earth (Image via Marvel)

Nick Fury's back is currently against the wall as he has lost his best agent. His best friend let him down by hiding an important detail about the Skrulls, and he has been fired by one of his old companions. So in the next episode, viewers can expect him to step up his game and go after Gravik to avenge Maria Hill.

It would be safe to presume that the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D will finally be teaming up with Sonya Falsworth, who recently figured out Gravik's plan to empower the Skrulls in order for them to take over the planet.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Image via Marvel)

The latest MCU series acts as Nick Fury's final fight to save humanity from an imminent Skrull invasion. He is forced to complete this mission without the help of the Avengers as bringing them in would put them at risk of getting replaced by Skrulls as well.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ new series 'Secret Invasion,' set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

The cast of this spy thriller series includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine, Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

