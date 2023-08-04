“Hot mess express”: Fans react to Southern Charm season 9 trailer

Southern Charm season 9 trailer was released on August 3, and it promises some messy fights, unexpected hookups, and nasty falls. In WWHL, Craig called the season the “the OG” where a lot of stuff happened that you just can’t make up, which is what is shown in the trailer.

In it, Auten confesses that something happened between him and Taylor, without confirming if they slept together or not. This will surely get messy as Taylor’s ex Shep Rose learns that his best friend Austen had s*x with his ex Taylor, who is also the best friend of the latter’s ex-girlfriend Olivia.

Both Shep and Olivia will confront their respective best friends about the same, when Taylor tells the latter, “Never, swear on my life.” Later, Taylor and Shep also might have s*x as they sleep in the same bed.

Other than that, Patricia Altschul accuses one of the female cast members for sending explicit photographs to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Paige and Craig will face another relationship hurdle, as the former still does not want to plan a wedding, which might cause them to either separate or take the next step together.

It looks like Southern Charm fans agree with Craig that this going to be "the season" to watch and they can't wait to see the "hot mess express," which premieres on September 14.

Katy Grace @katyharrison18 @queensofbravo Hot mess express and I can’t wait

Southern Charm fans can't wait for this messy season

Apart from hookups and relationship problems, Rod Razavi will start a new relationship with Olivia, which might create trouble for the newcomer. The crew will try to enjoy some vacations, in which Craig falls on a rock but manages to come out with no injury.

Olivia will fight Austen and Taylor after discovering the truth. Meanwhile, Austen sits on the floor shaking and hoping that he does not make the situation worse.

The trailer also hints that Shep Rose will get into a physical altercation with someone from the cast. Madison and Austen will get into a verbal fight on the dinner table as tension persists between them even four years after their break-up.

Southern Charm fans are very excited about the messy season, saying that it will be much better than the last one.

Rebecca Scott Wolfe @RebeccaSWolfe @queensofbravo The men on this show are so messy and that's why it's my FAVORITE

Rad Potato 🥔 @RadPotatoShop @queensofbravo This season looks like a solid hot mess. Can’t wait

Holden Smith @holdensmith9 @queensofbravo oh they’re taking it this looks MAJOR

Heather @heathrp123 @BravoTV That looks like some Amazing, Messy and Fun entertainment!

Spicey Bicey @bicebicebabyyyy @BravoTV Hmmmm maybe I’ll watch this season. This could be good.

Madison might get pregnant

Madison and her husband Brett Randle might have their first child together as the former says:

"Why do I feel so nauseous?"

This is concerning for Madison as when she gave birth to her first son 10 years ago, she suffered a pelvic fracture as revealed in the trailer. The couple has not made any announcement of their pregnancy but Madison did say in an Amazon Live Stream that she might want to plan a kid soon.

Season 9 of Southern Charm premieres on Thursday, September 14, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Bravo TV and Peacock streaming application.