“My heart hurts”: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans traumatized as Angelina's biological father asks for money

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode. Titled Reality Check, episode 2 featured Angelina Pivarnick confiding in Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, about her long-lost father.

"I’m not trying to say he’s a bad guy, it’s just like … it’s just been so hard for me. I really do feel like I got the s–t end of the stick. Here I am. I was just trying to get to know him and he saw dollar signs," Angelina said.

Previously on the show, Mike and Vinny helped Angelina find her biological father, who made an appearance on the season premiere. The recent episode made them feel terrible for the Staten Island native, who mentioned her father asking her for money for a variety of reasons, including his dog, car, teeth, and more.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and were upset for Angelina. A netizen, @kdubbabyyyy, wrote on X:

"Awe my heart hurts for Angelina"

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 fans feel sorry for Angelina

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, fans saw Angelina open up to Mike and Lauren about her biological father repeatedly asking her for money.

At the beginning of the conversation, she apologized for missing a dinner that the couple hosted and told them that she had a lot on her mind. Lauren stated that the last time they met, she was excited to meet her father.

Angelina told them that everything "just got" weird between her and her biological parent. She recalled the first night that they met and told the season 7 couple that he asked whether she was wearing a Rolex and noted that he wished he could afford it.

The MTV star further recalled her father not having enough money to get his dog's infection treated. She mentioned that she took the dog to her veterinarian, who told her the treatment could be $1000. Pivarnick added that one week later, he needed help getting his car fixed.

"He needed his teeth done, he asked me to go get his eyes done, he asked for MTV Movie Awards tickets," Angelina said in a confessional.

She further read out messages from her father, which stated that he needed money for several things. The list included money for court hearings, rent, and more. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member emotionally told the couple that he would ask for money every time they spoke.

Pivarnick showed Mike and Lauren his messages, the last one being from the previous night asking her for $12,000. Mike told her to set boundaries with him and to tell him not to contact her for money ever again.

Fans took to social media to react to the revelation and noted that they felt bad for Angelina.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return next week with a brand new episode next week on MTV.

