Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 premiere: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

As per MTV's website, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 returns for a new season at 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 8, 2024, on MTV. The hit reality TV series promises an adventure full of fun and laughter with the Jersey Shore gang.

According to the MTV About section of the show, viewers get to know more of what the upcoming season has in store for us:

"The gang kicks it off by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast, celebrating milestones in Atlantic City – and settle in for an extended summer stay at the Shore, reliving their glory days together."

For the past six seasons, Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been a fan-favorite series bringing nostalgia, surprising plot twists, heartfelt revelations, and everlasting memories to the audience.

The episode 1 synopsis reads as follows:

"Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back in the mix, and the roommates hit the road with stops across the nation before returning to the original Seaside Heights house to reunite with a few old friends."

MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation is returning for season 7

Where to watch and more

According to MTV's official website, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 will be available to stream exclusively on MTV and Paramount + on February 8 at 8/7c. Other streaming platforms include Hulu+

If you don't have access to traditional cable TV, live TV services such as Sling TV and Fubo TV are great options apart from the MTV app. Fubo TV provides its users with exclusive deals such as $20 off for the first month, Sling TV also offers 50% off on each membership.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back with a new season of comedy as a group of friends travels with each other's families. After its first Emmy nomination, the upcoming season has viewers impatiently waiting and predicting what episode 1 will be about. The official show synopsis states:

"Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the Shore family trip in Nashville."

It continues:

"But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, 'MVP' trying to find zen in Tucson and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations and reunions years in the making."

What to expect

This upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will focus on the family's travel plans to Las Vegas. Heading toward the city full of lights, the Jersey gang will be partying and exploring the city, cherishing their precious memories and making new ones on this epic adventurous trip.

The cast members for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 include:

Nicole Polizzi

DJ Pauly D

Jenni Farley

Mike Sorrentino

Angelina Pivarnick

Deena Nicole Cortese

Vinny Guadagnino

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Sammi Giancola

Lauren Pesce

Chris Larangeira

Chris Buckner

After spending time in Las Vegas, the gang will visit the East Coast and celebrate a major milestone at the Atlantic City. The first episode will be full of cast members reminiscing about their old times, having deep conversations, and talking about their favorite moments.

They decide to stay at the shore for longer after extending their trip, ready to experience their best vacation so far. Season 7 will consist of a combination of humor and drama.

Don't forget to stream Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 episode 1 at 8/7c on February 8, 2024.