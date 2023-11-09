"MTV is sick": Jersey Shore fans shocked after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola spotted filming together for season 7

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been left in disbelief after a leaked set of pictures confirmed that both Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will be seen together in the upcoming season 8 of the show.

While filming for the season began in September 2023, Sammi was already confirmed to be a part of the show. She joins the cast for the time since 2012 and was previously seen in a relationship with Ronnie. However, the two broke up around a year after her final appearance on the show, which was before a range of domestic abuse allegations were levied against Magro by ex-Jenn Harley.

Their relationship took a complicated turn after the 2012 breakup, leading to Sammi's refusal to join the 2018 reboot due to her desire to avoid association with Ronnie.

Jersey Shore Fans were not happy with the latest news. (Image via realityentertainmenttv, Instagram)

Fans react after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola spotted shooting for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The revelation has left fans in disbelief, considering the tumultuous history between the ex-couple. The recent images, captured at the Charro Steak and del Rey restaurant in Tucson, where much of Season 7 shooting reportedly occurred, have reignited interest in their dynamic.

The two were romantically involved from 2009 to 2012 as part of the original Jersey Shore. Their breakup after 2012 meant that Sammi refused to be a part of the 2018 reboot as she did not want to be involved alongside Ronnie. The longstanding relationship had started with a love triangle, also involving Mike Sorrentino, who continues to remain friends with the two. The couple ended up breaking up multiple times after officially getting together in December 2009.

The couple also had a tumultuous breakup during a reunion episode back in January 2010 and had been involved in constant toxicity, something which was called out by the other cast members repeatedly as well. Regardless, their history meant that Sammi herself was not part of the Jersey Shore franchise post-2018, on the other hand, Ronnie was still part of the show.

However, the allegations against him meant that he ended up taking a mental health break in 2021, before making a return recently in 2023. By then, Sammi had already been announced to be making a return to the Jersey Shore.

Their appearance together seems to have shocked fans, with several social media users responding to the news. While quite a few fans seemed happy with the fact that the ex-couple had reconciled enough to co-exist, others thought that it was MTV that had pretty much forced the two to film together.

One user said that they will be tuning in simply because of Sammi and Ronnie:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola are part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7. (Image via realityentertainmenttv)

Others accused MTV of milking the franchise as much as it can be. Some, however, were happy with the growth Sammi was showing by joining Jersey Shore again.

Fans are stunned by Magro and Giancola's appearance together. (Image via realityentertainmenttv, Instagram)

Other Jersey Shore fans, however, did not have the best reaction to the news and claimed that this had all the ingredients to result in trouble. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is set to premiere on MTV in early 2024.