Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 10 release date and air time on MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, it’s time for a gender reveal party, and Pauly D and Vinny are on a mission to make it the biggest and best party yet. However, Mike seems to be distracted by his and Angelina’s Twitter feud.

Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino, into the world on January 24, 2023, and took to social media in November 2022 to reveal the baby's gender.

Tune in on Thursday, March 30, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike, Vinny, and Pauly D plan a gender reveal party in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 10

In the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, the boys get together to talk about Mike and Lauren’s upcoming gender reveal party. The episode was filmed in November 2022, and they took to social media to announce that they were to have a girl soon after.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Mike, Pauly D, and Vinny sit down to discuss the specifics of the party and ask Mike Sorrentino what he has in mind. While in conversation with his fellow cast members, Mike states that his ideas include fireworks, helicopters, planes, dropping confetti, or a banner. He continues that he would like for it to be something from the sky since he wants to “kiss the sky.”

In a confessional, Pauly D says:

"Kiss the sky, that’s perfect because I got you."

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast member states that Mike’s wish is their command. Meanwhile, Pauly D and Vinny have got two of their friends on a mission to pick up a package. Their only instructions are “don’t talk to the guy and don’t look inside the package.”

The main male cast members continue discussing the plan. When Pauly asks Mike what color it is going to be, the cast member reveals that they’re having a girl. However, Vinny isn’t surprised as he claims that "The Situation" has told the group about the gender of the baby “47 times” already.

The female cast goes to brunch at the Country Club in New Orleans, and Snookie points out that it looks like a classy place. The girls seem to be having a carefree time discussing burps and farts and drawing parallels to the late Queen Elizabeth and wondering what she would do at such events.

Elsewhere, Mike brings up his new arch-enemy Angelina and tells the boys that she had great, positive vibes initially but the girls said that she was a different person on the side. In a confessional, DWTS former contestant Vinny says:

"Mike can’t sh*t up once he has something caught in his head. Right now, it’s Angelina."

Mike tells his fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member, Vinny, that he’ll forward him the “receipts” while referring to the text messages they exchanged and asks them to read out Angelina’s part.

