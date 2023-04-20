Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, one cast member will feel left out as his friends apparently forget about his birthday but remember his namesake’s upcoming birthday--or so he thinks.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The Dirty Stay Outs give Angelina's new man quite the Jersey Shore initiation; it's Vinny's birthday, and he's ready for his long overdue party; but it looks like he might be disappointed yet again."

Tune in on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6.

The cast prank Vinnie in the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6

In the upcoming episode of the MTV spin-off series, the cast decides to pretend that they’ve forgotten Vinnie’s 35th birthday.

Meanwhile, Jwoww asks Angelina about her relationship and where she sees it going. Angelina tells her season 6 co-star that she thinks he will be a really good dad. Vinnie Tortorella is also seen having a conversation about their relationship with a female crew member and tells her that he wants to get engaged to Angelina. The crew member seems shocked and asks whether the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star knows about this, and he tells her that she doesn’t.

In another promo clip uploaded to social media, the cast’s prank on Vinny is seen in action. He excitedly enters a room expecting birthday wishes but is greeted with silence. In a confessional, Deena says:

"This is going to be so hard not to say happy birthday to Vinny. I mean I just want to be like ‘happy birthday Vin.’ But we can’t."

Mike informs the cast that it is not an ordinary day since they'll get to see Pauly D’s show, and Deena chimes in, reminding everyone that it’s Vinnie 2.0’s birthday in a few days. The entire cast wished him a “happy early birthday.” In a confessional, Vinny states that it was his birthday and that he’s turned 35.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast member asks Vinnie 2.0 how old he’s turning, and he replies saying that he’s turning 32. Meanwhile, in his confessional, Vinny adds:

"No one seems to remember that it’s my birthday."

The male cast members then sit together for their group shoot, where Mike reminds everyone once again about DJ Pauly’s event. He then states that it’s Vinnie’s birthday in a couple of days, but before he can finish his sentence, Vinny Guadagnino gets excited because he thinks his friends finally remember his birthday.

Previously on the MTV show

In the previous episode, titled Divorce Party, Deena, Jwoww, and Snookie gave a speech for Angelina, even though Jwoww wasn’t completely on board, and from the looks of it, neither was Angelina. Deena informed her that it was going to be good but funny and began a speech that she had already given before. However, she soon revealed that it was a joke and that she had a brand new speech prepared.

Snooki apologized for the girls’ speech at her wedding and said that they wanted to apologize and make up for it. The girls celebrated their friendship through the speech and said that she is the “hot to their mess” and the “pepperoni to their pizza.”

