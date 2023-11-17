How old is Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore? Details explored 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The latest and final episode of the installment was rather emotional as fans saw Angelina Pivarnick discover information about her birth father.

The 37-year-old reality star made a name for herself when she first appeared on the MTV show back in the day. She stayed on the show for the first two seasons and returned for Family Vacation, for which she has been a main cast member since its inception.

Jersey Shore cast member Angelina resolves her issues with Mike and Jwoww

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore's spin off Family Vacation, Angelina discovered Mike and Vinny had teamed up a few weeks before to find out information about her birth father.

The hired investigative genealogist, Pamela Slaton texted Vinny to tell him that she had urgent information regarding the matter. Mike called her back while the crew was with him and she told them that she found Angelina's birth father. She also told the Jersey Shore cast that he was living in New Jersey and that Angelina also had a living grandmother, an aunt, and a half-sister.

In light of the discovery, Angelina Pivarnick decided to put the past behind her and had a heart-to-heart with both Mike and Jwoww, respectively. During the conversation, Mike said that recent discoveries put everything in perspective. He added that everyone coming together to support her puts an end to a lot of the argument that they had been having because the conflicts now seemed "stupid."

Angelina agreed and called the differences "petty" and "f*cking dumb" and noted that she was over it. Mike reminded her that since their cease-fire, he didn't say anything about her or Jwoww and she told him that she was "really proud" of him. She added that she was "really riled up" in the morning because she thought he had.

Mike told Angelina:

"You just saw what's important in there, the stuff from last night is not."

The Jersey Shore female cast member noted in her confessional that it was time for happiness and love. She added that finding out about her birth father made her look at things differently and that she was thankful.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino further told her that despite their differences of many years, they were family. He further told her that he didn't think any "words" needed to be said between her and Jenni (Jwoww). He added that he would just call her outside and hug her, and that's exactly what Angelina did.

Angelina asked Jenni to come outside and proceeded to hug her in an attempt to let "bygones be bygones." Jwoww told her that she was very happy for her. In a confessional, she expressed how shocked she was by Angelina's actions.

Jwoww said:

"I love the fact that Angelina got this news, I want to leave it on a high note. I really hope we can move past whatever drama we have."

Jenni Jwoww told her that she thought they were going to have another "sit down" and Angelina noted that she didn't want any more "sit downs" with anyone and told her about her conversation with Mike.

The season ended on a high note for everyone, however, the reunion special is yet to come. Tune in next week on Thursday, November 23, to watch the Jersey Shore cast get together once again on MTV.