Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7: Age of all contestants in the show, explored

Jersey Shore, a fan-favorite MTV show first brought the Seaside Heights boardwalk on national TV in 2009. During its successful six-season run, the cast members made headlines for fighting, falling in and out of love, and even legal disputes. Then after a decade of featuring in spinoffs and solo projects, the original cast reunited in 2018 for the reboot series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Since then the beloved show has recorded seven seasons under its belt, with the latest one premiered on February 8, 2024. Needless to say, things have already begun to get messy as the roommates, who are now in their 30s, stir up drama while navigating through parties, reunions, and internal chaos.

Age of all cast members on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7

1) Paul DelVecchio (Age: 43)

Born July 5, 1980, Paul DelVecchio is well-known among fans by the moniker Pauly D. 2011 saw him ink a three-album contract with rapper 50 Cent's G-Unit Records and land Britney Spears' opening slot on her Femme Fatale tour.

Besides Jersey Shore, he has appeared on multiple dating shows including Game of Clones, Famously Single, and Double Shot at Love. The 43-year-old was also one of the first Jersey Shore cast members to get an individual spinoff series titled The Pauly D Project, which dived deeper into his life and music career.

2) Nicole Polizzi (Age: 36)

Nicknamed Snooki, Nicole is a TV fixture, who rose to fame for her stint on Jersey Shore. She has since made several cameos in scripted projects such as Movie 43 and The Three Stooges. After her Shore success, Nicole has also released three books and launched a fashion line, perfume, and nail polish brand.

The 36-year-old collaborated with her BFF JWoww for their hit spinoff Snooki and JWoww, which gave fans an intimate look at their friendship, Polizzi’s marriage to Jionni LaValle, and her pregnancy. She has also competed on reality TV shows including Dancing With the Stars and The New Celebrity Apprentice.

3) Mike Sorrentino (Age: 41)

Mike Sorrentino aka The Situation has braved several ups and downs since Shore's success. He had treaded troubled waters when it came to battling addiction and getting embroiled in an alleged tax fraud case. Mike has featured in a series of reality TV shows including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and his own spin-off The Sorrentinos.

He landed fourth place during his stint on Celebrity Big Brother season 19 and was placed ninth on Dancing With The Stars season 11. Mike reunited with his Jersey Shore friends in 2018 during the reboot Family Vacation.

4) Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (Age: 38)

After splitting with co-star Sammi, Ronnie began seeing Jen Harley, a realtor, in the public eye. On accusations of domestic abuse, they were both detained at the end of their relationship. After that, he admitted himself to treatment for drinking and depression.

Ronnie has been a part of shows such as Famously Single, Family Vacation, and has also made an appearance at TNA Wrestling’s Impact Wrestling. Following his break up with Jen Harley, he got engaged to Saffire Matos but later called it off.

5) Jenni Farley (Age: 37)

Nicknamed JWoww, Jenni has been a part of Snooki and JWoww and Snooki and JWoww: Moms with Attitude. She was crowned the winner of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition season 7 in 2015.

The 37-year-old has released multiple Shore-centric books and also participated in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with then-boyfriend Roger Matthews, whom she later married and divorced. She is currently engaged to AEW star Zack Clayton Carpinello.

6) Vinny Guadagnino (Age: 36)

The Staten Island native has collaborated with MTV for multiple projects including The Show With Vinny, where he interviewed celebrities in his home by meeting them over dinner. He also costarred with Pauly D on the dating show Double Shot at Love.

He has appeared on dance shows including Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Dancer. Additionally, the reality TV personality has also chronicled his weight loss journey in the book The Keto Guido Cookbook in 2019.

7) Deena Cortese (Age: 37)

Deena, a friend of Snooki, wasn’t an original cast member of Jersey Shore but joined the show in season 3 after the exit of Angelina Pivarnick. After the show ended, Deena mostly kept away from the limelight with few appearances on shows like Snooki and JWoww and Couples Therapy.

She made her comeback to the realm of reality TV with the reboot in 2018 and has since participated in the celebrity editions of Family Feud and Fear Factor.

8) Angelina Pivarnick (Age: 37)

The television personality had a rocky journey on Jersey Shore as she’s known for famously leaving the show twice. After briefly testing her career in rap, she reconciled with her former co-stars and made guest appearances on Double Shot at Love and Family Vacation.

Angelina married Chris Larangeira in 2019 but filed for divorce in 2022, the same year she appeared on All Star Shore. The reality star is now engaged to model Vinny Tortorella.

9) Sammi Giancola (Age: 36)

Sammi was in an on-off relationship with castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro that began in 2009 but the duo separated for good in 2016. She has maintained a low profiled in comparison to her other cast members only appearing in a handful of projects which includes guest appearances on Snooki and JWoww and Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.

Sammi, who is also renowned as "Sweetheart," declared in 2018 that she would not be going back to the Jersey Shore reboot in order to keep away from potentially toxic situations and to concentrate on her personal and professional lives. After she confirmed her return to the show in 2023, this altered.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 releases new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

