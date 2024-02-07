Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7: Meet the cast 

Jersey Shore season 7 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 pm ET on MTV. The latest installment of Jersey Shore, titled Family Vacation, promises to be unlike any previous season. According to a report by Collider, all nine original cast members of the popular show will reprise their roles in the upcoming season, notable among them being Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

All nine of the original cast members will be back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation for the new season, which follows them on a road trip across the country. Along the way, they stop at famous sites and return to their Seaside Heights home to catch up with old pals.

As per Collider, the trip on Jersey Shore season 7 begins with an exhilarating ride to Las Vegas, where the group party their way through the city until returning to the East Coast.

The upcoming season will also feature the group as they reflect upon their bittersweet past and relive their glory days together, as they celebrate anniversaries in Atlantic City and prolong their summer stay at the Shore.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast revealed

Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation along with their recent whereabouts.

1) Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

There have been many highs and lows for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, particularly when it comes to romance. Initially well-known for his sporadic romance with fellow cast member Sammi, Ronnie's romantic history was marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations.

2) Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola makes an unexpected comeback towards the end of the sixth season, revealing that her life has changed, according to Collider.

Jersey Shore star Sammi took the risk of starting her own business and set up her shop on the boardwalk in Seaside. Sammi has been romantically involved with Justin May, a bouncer at Karma, for the past two years, according to Collider.

3) Angelina Pivarnick

The self-fashioned "Kim Kardashian of Staten Island," Angelina Pivarnick, once again shows off her style for her Jersey Shore friends. Following a few confrontations and some persuasion from Snooki, Deena, and Ronnie, Angelina has reconciled with JWoww, as per reports by Collider.

She is, nevertheless, close to the action. With the commotion spreading through DMs and TikTok, Angelia finds herself at odds with Sammi, and things are getting messier than they were. According to fans, if there's one thing about Angeline they know, it's that she always arrives ready to bring up a storm of conflicting feelings.

4) Deena Cortese

In 2017, following her stint on the original Jersey Shore show, Deena tied the knot with her boyfriend Chris Buckner. According to In Touch Weekly, Deena is still the happy-go-lucky kind of person, looking forward to getting back together with her housemates no matter what happens in their lives.

5) Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny Guadagnino has accomplished several significant things in his life since his first appearance on the MTV show. According to Collider, he moved out of his parents' house, got a girlfriend, adopted the keto diet, and made fitness his life's work.

6) Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is a formidable force known for making snap judgments and unplanned parties. JWoww, who is well-known for her seemingly outrageous actions, is popular among viewers for her rough persona.

According to a report by Collider, Jersey Shore star JWoww may have a tough demeanor, but underneath she's the trusted older sister. JWoww kept her connection with Snooki intact while being married to Roger and having two kids.

7) Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Following the conclusion of the OG MTV series, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was facing tax evasion charges and waiting impatiently for his sentence. Fans of the show later came to know that Mike had proudly announced that he had been drug and alcohol free for four years.

8) Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

After making headlines with her appearance on the MTV show as everyone's favorite inebriated guidette, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is now a responsible yet hilariously chaotic mother of her two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, as per reports by Collider.

9) Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio

In the past five years, Paul DelVecchio practically lived in the club scene, jet-setting across the country to spin his beats at different venues as a DJ. While keeping a Vegas residence close to Ronnie, their hectic schedules have apparently made catching-up a luxury, according to ScreenRant.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 pm ET on MTV.