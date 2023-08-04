"Heartbroken": Vinny Guadagnino addresses his short-lived romance with Angelina Pivarnick while on WWHL

Recently, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast members discussed several things about the current season, including Vinny Guadagnino's “fling” with Angelina Pivarnick. In addition, Vinny discussed Angelina's engagement to "Vinnie 2.0," or Vinny Tortorella.

"I was heartbroken, I was in tears because he did it on my birthday. They never throw a party for me for my birthday, my birthday was actually when we were filming and we were like five minutes into the birthday, and this motherf***** got down on one knee. I don't care to be you know,” Guadagnino said.

When Andy Cohen mentioned Vinny Guadagnino seemed to care about the proposal, cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 pointed out that Guadagnino was mostly "annoyed" by it at that time.

Moreover, this is not the first time Vinny Guadagnino has expressed his feelings about Angelina getting engaged. On Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast recently, Guadagnino discussed the proposal.

“Just one of Angelina’s fiancés, you know? They pop up every once in a while, so this was this one. We always treat them with respect; usually they treat us with respect, and that was it. So, he’s a nice guy, and maybe in a couple years she’ll trade him out,” he said.

The romance between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 star Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira in 2019. However, the couple decided to separate and their divorce was finalized in May 2022.

Vinny Tortorella's engagement proposal took place on Guadagnino's birthday in November 2022. Every cast member attended this birthday party, where Tortorella proposed to Angelina, saying:

“My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something. Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.”

Angelina replied by mentioning the following:

“100 times over. Yes, babe!”

They did not reveal this news until Jersey Shore: Family Vacation released this episode in April 2023. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation introduced Vinny Tortorella as Angelina Pivarnick's boyfriend in episode 11 of season 6.

As before the engagement, Pivarnick and Guadagnino were developing great chemistry in the previous season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The two cast members made headlines for various reasons, including Angelina's lap dance with Vinny Guadagnino. As part of the same Page Six interview, Guadagnino also spoke about his relationship with Angelina Pivarnick, mentioning:

“You can have different words for flirting, fighting, banter. But we’re really comfortable with each other. We’ve all known each other for so long, so certain people I have a different dynamic with where I can, like, mess with them, and Angelina’s just, like, my prime target.”

In addition, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is set to release its next episode. Titled Code Word: Lasagna, the synopsis states:

“The roommates are in for a shocking surprise as Sammi Sweetheart returns after 11 long years.”

Tune into MTV on August 10, 2023, for the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 featuring Pauly D, Nicole Polizzi, Michael Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jennifer Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.