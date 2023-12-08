Jersey Shore: Family Reunion season 7 Reunion pt. 2: Recap and more details explored

Following the end of season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, the MTV show returned for a two-part recap, summing up the events of the seventh season.

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion season 7's reunion part two aired last Thursday and brought forth many skeletons from the closet, including the possible return of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex Sammi Giancola's reaction to the same.

In an exclusive sneak peek video from Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, the ensemble's co-stars were asked about the return of Ronnie and the feelings it aroused in them. Speaking about their relationship, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino remarked that he has been in touch with Ronnie over the last couple of years, checking in on his whereabouts from time to time.

According to People, Mike stated:

"Obviously, we didn't know that Sam was going to come back, so once she did come back, it was a scramble to try to maneuver this very delicate situation."

Ronnie's former partner Sammi expressed her relief at the fact that her Jersey Shore: Family Reunion castmates didn't surprise her with the news of Ronnie's return, stating that it would have been unbearable otherwise. Jenny 'JWoww' Farley agreed with Sammi.

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion star Ronnie's whereabouts revealed

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was one of the original roommates on Jersey Shore: Family Reunion. He announced his decision to leave the show back in 2021. This came after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. Despite the criminal proceedings against him, Ronnie and his then-girlfriend, Saffire Matos, stayed together before putting an end to their engagement in July 2023.

Things weren't going as smoothly as Ronnie had expected after he was arrested on domestic violence charges after a confrontation with his partner Saffire allegedly turned physical, according to ScreenRant.

Following his arrest, the couple reduced their activity on social media. Ronnie subsequently announced his decision to leave Jersey Shore: Family Reunion to focus on his mental health and sobriety.

As of now, Ronnie is reportedly busy raising his daughter Arianna from his previous relationship with Jenn Harley. He is moderately active on social media, often posting photos of himself alongside his former roommates on Instagram.

Though there is no confirmation on Ronnie's supposed return to Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, fans expect at least a cameo appearance from him. During the MTV show's previous season, Ronnie communicated with co-star Mike about his desire to connect with other castmates sometime soon.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 finale recap

The finale episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired on Thursday, November 6, 2023. The finale effectively puts an end to the whirlwind of a journey with several intriguing twists, including Angelina Pivarnick learning details about her birth father.

In the wake of this discovery, the entire group of roommates put in their time to sort out their differences. A ceasefire was arranged between Mike and Angelina, putting an end to their prolonged conflict. Angelina admitted that the reasons behind her conflict with Mike were nothing but stupid, and was delighted to have left it all behind.

During the finale, it was revealed that Mike and Vinny had gone on a limb and hired Pamela Slaton, an investigative genealogist. Fast forward to when the cast was in Orlando, Pamela informed Mike and Vinny that she had urgent information about Angelina's birth father's identity.

Angelina was shocked to learn that her birth father is still alive and presently lives in New Jersey. She was further told that she has a grandmother, an aunt, and a half-sister who is currently twenty-six years old.