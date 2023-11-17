Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 finale recap and more details explored

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 aired its finale episode on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The segment was an emotional rollercoaster and ended on a high note as Angelina Pivarnick discovered information about her birth father.

While the segment featured a ceasefire between Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Angelina, the highlight was the entire group sorting out their issues in light of the news about Angelina's family.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return next week with a reunion special on Thursday, November 23 on MTV.

Angelina Pivarnick's birth father lives in New Jersey as revealed in Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7

In the season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina got some overwhelmingly good news. Not too long ago, she discovered that her father wasn't the man who gave birth to her.

In an episode that aired in September 2023, she revealed the results of a home DNA test which was a result of her mother telling her that her father might not be her biological father. In the following days, she shared cryptic messages on social media and noted that she had been "lied to" her entire life.

"My identity for years was a lie. This is my truth. My story and I'm allowed to speak the truth about what people have put me through," she wrote.

During Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike revealed that he and Vinny teamed up and hired an investigative genealogist named Pamela Slaton.

Mike and Vinny received a message from Slaton informing them that she had "urgent information" on Angelina's paternity when the cast was in Orlando. The text made Vinny anxious as he expressed in a confessional. Fortunately, it turned out to be a piece of good news. Slaton noted that she was able to find Angelina's father.

Angelina said:

"Are you f*cking kidding me? I'm in shock. This is all that I've wanted for, I don't even know how long. Is this real, is this really happening?"

Angelina asked Slaton for additional information and asked her if he was alive, and she said yes. She further asked her where he lived and to everyone's surprise, the genealogist revealed that he lived in New Jersey itself. She further told her that she has a living grandmother, an aunt, and a 26-year-old half-sister.

Slaton told the Jersey Shore cast member that she had to figure out what she wanted to do next and Angelina asked whether her birth father wanted to meet her. The genealogist told her that she didn't know since she wanted to talk to her about everything first.

As Angelina teared up, Sammi got up to hug and comfort her. She noted in a confessional that she was "blown away" by what was going on. Sammi added:

"During this exciting news, it just really touches my heart. Like I just feel for her on this moment."

Angelina and Mike talk things out

Right after the emotional revelation about Angelina's father, she sat down to have a conversation with Mike. He told her that the incident put a lot of things into perspective and noted how everyone came together to support her despite their ongoing arguments and fights.

Mike called their differences "stupid" while Angelina noted that they were so "petty" and "dumb." Mike and Angelina revisited their cease-fire from the previous night and Angelina noted that she was really proud of him for not saying anything.

