What surgery did Angelina from Jersey shore have? Before and after pictures explored

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation made its comeback with season 7 on February 8, 2024. All the cast members from the previous seasons have reprised their roles in the latest project, including Angelina Pivarnick. She was a waitress by profession before making her debut with Jersey Shore, the original series, in 2009.

The television personality had quite a rocky journey with the show as she was evicted from the shore house in the third episode of season one for refusing to work her shift. Angelina returned in season two, but the comeback was shortlived following her controversial confrontation with cast members Michael Sorrentino and Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki.

Over the years, the reality star has made headlines for her sensational antics, including being vocal about her cosmetic procedures on social media. She underwent breast and butt augmentation surgery in 2020.

Angelina from Jersey Shore before the surgery

Following her departure from the show, Angelina tried her luck at rapping by releasing the single I’m Hot in 2010. The following year, she made a surprising appearance in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Eventually, Angelina reconciled with her Jersey Shore cast members and returned to the show as a guest before joining the series full-time.

In 2019, Angelina tied the knot with Chris Lanrangeria in a November wedding hosted at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. In the months following the marriage, the reality star openly shared on Instagram about undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Angelina from Jersey Shore reveals she got breast implants

In February 2020, Angelina posted the result of her breast augmentation in a selfie, where she was seen donning a white lacy bralette. “My boobies are my fave part of my body,” she wrote in the caption segment, tagging her doctor. The reality TV star boasted about the skills of the plastic surgeon, highlighting that she had never undergone surgery before, but he made her feel comfortable. She wrote:

“I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family. He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anaesthesia. That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol.”

Angelina also penned words of encouragement for those interested in getting cosmetic surgery but fearful about its consequences. She continued:

“Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself.”

In a subsequent Instagram story about her follow-up appointment, Angelina revealed her scars from the medical procedure are “gone.”

Angelina from Jersey Shore undergoes ‘Butt lift’ procedure

Following the breast augmentation procedure that same year, Angelina also opted for a “Bandaid butt lift.” In a since-deleted Instagram video, she filmed her appointment at a New Jersey hospital, as per People Magazine. The reality TV star explained that the fluctuation in her weight was the reason she chose the procedure. Angelina captioned the clip:

"Restoration for volume in hip dips. I fluctuate with weight for a while now and I lost a lot of volume in my butt so this procedure is going to help with restoring the volume back into the areas that I lost."

She noted the procedure will be done using a Sculptra and also added feeling “excited” about it. “Let’s be honest, I don’t do squats,” she said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 releases new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.