“Kudos Vinny 2.0 and Justin” - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans applaud boys for helping Angelina and Sam resolve the fight

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, May 9, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the continuation of Angelina and Sammi's fight from the previous episode.

After round 2 of the fight, their partners, Vinny Tortorella, Angelina's Fiancé, and Justin May, Sammi's boyfriend, attempted to help the cast members resolve their issues. Sammi called Justin after the argument and asked him to bring her food. Vinny Tortorella aka Vinny 2.0 also made his way to Angelina's room.

As they went to meet their partners, they discussed the feud and collectively felt the female cast members needed to resolve their issues.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and applauded the two for trying to mediate the fight.

"Who woulda thought? The guys would've been the ones to squash the beef. Kudos Vinny 2.0 and Justin. #jsfamilyvacation," one person wrote.

"I'm here for Justin and Vinny stepping in to put an end to this...for now, at least. We're tired. How many times can Angelina and Sammi repeat themselves. #JSFamilyVacation," a fan wrote.

"The way Vinny and Justin handled the situation between their women @SammiSweetheart n @angelinamtvjs that is REAL MAN ish! Girls take a lesson @JerseyShore #JSFamilyVacation," a tweet read.

Fans further praised the two for trying to get Sammi and Angeline to co-exist:

"Big ups to Justin and Vinny 2.0. Trying to put this to ease," one person wrote.

"Who would have thought Vinny 2.0 and Justin could get the girls to coexist?!? #JSFamilyVacation," another person wrote.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 fans also said that they wanted to see more of the two on screen:

"Bring Justin and Vinny 2.0 on more. I really like them," one person wrote.

"LOVE what Justin and Vinny 2.0 are doing here! Shows values #JSFamilyVacation," another person wrote.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - Justin and Vinny 2.0 try to mediate Sammi and Angelina's fight

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14, Sammi and Angelina got into another argument just minutes after the previous one which was featured in episode 13.

After another round of arguing, the female cast members called their significant others, hoping to calm down. Justin told Sammi that she needed to talk to Angelina but the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member didn't understand why.

Justin explained that he and Vinny 2.0 talked and they both felt that their girlfriends needed to co-exist. He called the latter and asked him and Angelina to come to their room so they could all talk. Angelina, who didn't initially want to talk, told the cameras that she and Sammi had been at it for hours and wanted to be "done."

Vinny 2.0 told the two that he and Justin spoke and they just wanted everyone to get along. Sammi said that she could co-exist with Angelina and added that she had nothing against her and could "move on" from the fight.

Angelina brought up the TikTok the MTV star did with Alexis Bawden and Vinny told her that she was "backtracking." It seemed like the two were going to get into another fight and Justin told them to "agree to disagree" while Vinny agreed that they shouldn't bring up the infamous TikTok.

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Sammi explained her side of the story Vinny asked the latter if she was hearing what she had to say. He added that Sammi wanted the same respect as her.

After going back and forth for a while, the two noted that they weren't coming from a "negative" place. This prompted the men to ask them to call a "truce."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with another episode on MTV.