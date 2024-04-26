"I almost died!": Kelly Osbourne talks to brother about allegedly shooting at her in the past

English singer and actress Kelly Osbourne recently opened up about a scary moment from her childhood when her brother, Jack Osbourne, shot her with a pellet gun.

A pellet is a non-spherical bullet designed to be shot from an air gun called a pellet gun. On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the 39-year-old appeared on The Osbournes Podcast with Jack and their parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly addressed the incident of her brother shooting her in the leg and said:

"You shot me! You shot me and I almost died!"

Their mother asked the pair to clarify that it was a pellet gun, however, the model said that it was still painful for her and Jack agreed that it was dangerous.

Kelly Osbourne says she 'almost died' after brother Jack Osbourne shot her with pellet gun

Ozzy Osbourne, the "Prince of Darkness" and the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath gained significant popularity in the 1970s. He married Sharon Osbourne in 1982 and the pair share three children Jack, Kelly, and Aimee. Ozzy Osbourne also has two children Jessica, and Louis, with ex-wife Thelma Riley and an adopted son Elliot from her previous relationship.

On Tuesday, Kelly Osbourne had a sit-down with her brother Jack, and her parents Ozzy and Sharon in their family podcast, The Osbournes. At one point she mentioned a childhood memory where Jack shot her with a pellet gun.

The singer's brother quickly admitted that he “did shoot” her with the gun. Sharon then asked the pair dismissively saying, "Yeah, but come on, what kind of gun was it?", and Kelly Osbourne responded that it was still painful.

Jack agreed and shared, that although "It was a pellet gun," one can, "still kill someone with a pellet gun." The actress added:

"Mom, it went straight through my leg and out the other side. It was like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast. But that wasn't what was painful about it. The most painful part … It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s. Their X-ray machine wasn't working, so they got this long cue tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure there were no bits."

The brother then clarified that when he shot Kelly Osbourne's leg, it was “an accident”.

The incident took place when their parents were in New York City to film Ozzy’s 1995 film, The Jerky Boys: The Movie and the siblings were being watched by an uncle at the time. He added:

"But listen, my fault as the guy operating the firearm, wasn’t technically the air rifle, and your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting."

Kelly Osbourne looked at her parents, maintaining complete innocence in the matter, and then Ozzy Osbourne begged his kids to "talk about something happy" for once on the podcast.

The family covers a wide range of topics on The Osbournes including reminiscing about the Emmy Award-winning MTV series with the same name. They swap stories with their famous friends and catch up on present-day events.

Kelly is currently dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, and the couple have a son, Sidney Wilson, who was born in 2022.

New episodes of The Osbournes podcast are released on Tuesdays.