“See you soon and hail Slipknot": Shawn 'Clown' Crahan drops out of European tour again due to wife’s medical situation

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan was set to perform alongside his band Slipknot in venues across Europe as part of the End So Far tour, which began on June 7, 2023, at the Nova Rock Festival in Nickeldorf, Austria. However, the percussionist has decided to withdraw from the tour in order to support his wife, Chantel Crahan, during her illness.

The percussionist announced the decision to withdraw from the tour on June 18, 2023, via a post on Slipknot's official Instagram page and Twitter account, explaining how he was unable to continue due to his wife's condition.

"Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation. Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make....See you soon and hail Slipknot."

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan is dealing with family health issues

Crahan's announcement of withdrawal from the tour is the second time the percussionist has withdrawn from the tour this year, with the first withdrawal coming just a week ago on June 6, 2023. In a similar post, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan explained that his wife was dealing with medical problems and that he was going back home to support her.

"I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can."

The latest illness in the percussionist's family comes just four years after he lost his youngest daughter, Gabrielle Crahan, in 2019. She had died from what reports state was a drug overdose.

The announcement by Shawn 'Clown' Crahan was met with mostly supportive reactions from fans, with most wishing the percussionist and his family well and stating that they hope everything turns out okay.

Norfolk Gooner @norfolk_gooner @slipknot Fingers crossed everything is ok. Thank you for putting on such an amazing show at Download. @slipknot Fingers crossed everything is ok. Thank you for putting on such an amazing show at Download. ❤️

Steph @StephRosenstein @slipknot Family first. I hope your wife recovers quickly! @slipknot Family first. I hope your wife recovers quickly!

robert england @roberte33458145 @slipknot We all understand man family comes first no matter what! @slipknot We all understand man family comes first no matter what!

Kerry Stainton @StaintonKerry @slipknot Love to you as always and your family xx family comes first xx @slipknot Love to you as always and your family xx family comes first xx

Your Metal Sister @YourMetalSiste1 @slipknot Wishing your wife a speedy recovery. Look after her and yourself. Sending you both love and hugs. @slipknot Wishing your wife a speedy recovery. Look after her and yourself. Sending you both love and hugs.

Tracing Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's music career

Michael Shawn Crahan, better known as Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, was born on September 24, 1969. The singer first began performing while he was in college, playing in bands such as Heads on the Wall and One Cup of Fat. The percussionist then created the band The Pale Ones in collaboration with Paul Gray and Joey Jordison.

In the process of expanding the Pale Ones, the band evolved into what is now known as Slipknot. It was with Slipknot that Shawn 'Clown' Crahan had his major successes, starting with the eponymously titled debut studio album, Slipknot, which was released on June 29, 1999.

The album was a successful chart breakthrough, peaking at number 8 on the German album chart as well as number 30 on the Finnish album chart. The album also peaked at number 32 on the Australian album chart.

Slipknot, with Crahan, achieved critical acclaim with their fourth studio album, All Hope Is Gone, which was released on August 26, 2008. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as on the Australian, Canadian, Finnish, Kiwi, and Swedish album charts, respectively.

Aside from his work with Slipknot, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan is also known for his work with the American indie band Dirty Little Rabbits. The percussionist is also known for his work on the album To My Surprise by the band of the same name.

Crahan has also produced a number of albums for other bands, including the debut album by heavy metal band Mudvayne, L.D. 50, which peaked at number 33 on the Australian album charts.

Poll : 0 votes