What is Sid Wilson's net worth? Fortune explored as Slipknot DJ is set to welcome first child with Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with Slipnot singer Sid Wilson. She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself holding an ultrasound photo close to her face and wrote:

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

The soon-to-be parents have been pals since they met in 1999 on the music scene and only confirmed their personal relationship in January.

Wilson also posted a picture of the ultrasound on his Instagram account.

How much is Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend Sid Wilson worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Sid Wilson's net worth is estimated to be at 10 million dollars as of February 2022. He is one of America's wealthiest celebrities. In 2019, his band Slipknot sold approximately 33 million albums worldwide. Sid, who is known for his daring actions, is said to have made stage dives at the Grammy Award-winning band's previous gigs.

Sid Wilson was born in January 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa. He is a professional DJ, pianist, keyboardist, and rapper who rose to prominence with the heavy metal band for his bold performance choices.

As is obvious from his career trajectory, Wilson does not believe in limiting himself to one skill.

He told Loudwire in March this year:

"I've always kind of considered myself a jack of all trades. My father's kind of a Renaissance man and does several things. He was very active with the military and then he played pro football for Oxford United in England, pro-moto scrambles. He is an artist. He paints wildlife. He just recently starting sculpting. He's an architect and land developer."

He continued:

"I can just go on and on about the guy. He does so many things. I've pretty much spent my whole life trying to live up to the name of Sid, being that he's a second and I'm the third."

He began his career in 1998 by becoming a member of the band Slipknot, and his first record became an unexpected hit.

In 2006, he was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of "Best Metal Performance," which he won.

He did also go on to form his own solo band SID, outside of Slipknot, and began touring with it in 2010. Sid is the group's lead singer.

