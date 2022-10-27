Slipknot Knotfest Australia 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price and more

American heavy metal band Slipknot have revealed the lineup for the Australian iteration of their Knotfest festival for 2023. This is the inaugural edition of Slipknot’s Australia festival, which was curated and will be headlined by the band. The three-day touring fest will take place in various venues from March 24 and will continue till March 26. The festival will feature the likes of Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, and Northlane, among others.

This is the first time since 2016 that Slipknot has touched down in Australia. The last time the band toured the region, they were promoting .5: The Gray Chapter, making it nearly seven years since they played for their Australian fans.

Slipknot recently wrapped the US leg of its roadshow. The festival is touted as an immersive, unforgettable, and "dark carnival experience," which invites its attendees into Slipknot’s apocalyptic underworld. The fest features stunning visuals, fire breathers, and nightmarish creatures on stilts, setting the stage for an intoxicating and memorable weekend of live music.

Slipknot's Knotfest Australia 2023 lineup

Slipknot

Parkway Drive

Megadeth

Trivium

Northlane

Amon Amarth

In Flames

Knocked Loose

Spiritbox

Story of the Year

Alpha Wolf

Void of Vision

Bad Omens

Malevolence

Knotfest Australia 2023 dates, venues, and tickets

24 March • Melbourne

25 March • Sydney

26 March • Brisbane

Friday, 24 March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, 25th March – Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday, 26th March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Knotfest Premium Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale starting at 8 am AEDT on November 3. Early bird presale tickets will be available starting 9 am AEDT from November 3 via knotfest.com, and the general onsale for tickets will be available through 9 am AEDT from November 7 on the same website.

More about Slipknot’s recent album

The band made the announcement of their upcoming tour shortly after the release of Slipknot’s seventh full-length album The End, So Far in September. The album will also be the band’s final release with Roadrunner Records. Speaking to NME, the band’s frontman, in a statement, said:

“Musically, we’ve never shied away from a challenge. It got to the point where you’re like, ‘Where do we go?’ [We said] let’s look back for inspiration instead of trying to look forward, and let’s try to embrace some of the shit that made us wanna do this in the first place.”

The festival will also feature the Knotfest Museum, which features a massive collection of items from the band’s history and a collection of fan-favourite attractions at other fests around the world.

Knotfest was created in 2012 as a touring festival and a destination festival in several countries. It also featured iconic acts like Deftones, Lamb of God, Deadly Apples, and Amen playing alongside the band.

The band was formed in 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, and is known for its distinctive masked personas, aggressive style of music, and chaotic live shows.

Slipknot rose to fame rapidly following the release of their eponymous debut album in 1999. They have since released seven studio albums till date. The most recent one featured the single, The Chapeltown Rag. In 2006, the band won a Grammy for Before I Forget in the Best Metal Performance category.

