Who is Michael Pfaff? All about Tortilla Man as Slipknot reveals identity

Slipknot recently revealed the identity of their percussionist. He is Michael Pfaff, a bandmate of Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan in Dirty Little Rabbits.

Pfaff is known as Tortilla Man among the band’s fans. He replaced Chris Fehn, who left the band in 2019. Fehn’s reason for exit is still unknown even today, although it was reportedly due to his contacts with Shawn Crahan and Sid Wilson.

The band confirmed the identity of their new member in an Instagram post. The unveiling of Michael’s identity also came with the news that fans would get to chat directly with Pfaff, during an AMA (an Ask Me Anything) that he will host on Slipknot’s official Reddit page at 2 p.m. on March 16.

Pfaff’s identity was kept a secret as he was initially a touring member. However, fans were able to recognize him because of his build, body language, lack of head hair, and a few other hints on social media.

Everything known about Michael Pfaff

Michael Pfaff's identity was initially kept a secret by Slipknot (Image via Ryan Carroll/Facebook)

Michael Pfaff received his musical degree from college and became a pianist. He was considered a world-class talent by his friends, family, and fans.

He used to live in Boston during his college days. He studied tabla at the time and eventually developed an interest in Hindustani music, mostly playing the instrument Marimba.

He was also a keyboard player for one of Shawn Crahan’s experimental bands, also known as Dirty Little Rabits, before joining Slipknot. The two were introduced by turntablist and sampler Sid Wilson in 2007.

Pfaff’s mask has gone through different changes with holes being included on each side of the head and the neck portion removed since the pieces of his mask were slowly melting off.

Fans have in the past also complained about the sound of Michael’s vocals during his performances in 2019. His vocals improved in 2020 after he started using popular techniques used by other artists, mainly during live performances of the song Nero Forte, released in August 2019.

Details about his personal life remain unknown, although a few websites say that he has a wife and one child, Fox Pfaff.

