When Were Brothers Osborne On The Voice? Details explored

The Voice, NBC's musical talent hunt, has featured various artists over the years. While mentors guide aspiring singers and help them achieve greatness, the show frequently welcomes established singers to make an appearance on its stage.

One of the musical duos to make an appearance on the show was Brother Osborne in 2018, when they were invited to perform It Ain't My Fault during season 15. They then returned to the show in season 16 to perform Burning Man in 2019.

The Voice is set to return with season 25 on February 26, 2024.

Who are Brothers Osborne from The Voice?

Brothers Osborne, consisting of John and TJ Osborne, made an appearance on the NBC singing show during seasons 15 and 16. The two brothers were born in Deale, Maryland, and used to write songs and perform for their family and friends in their father's shed.

John Osborne was the first to pursue his music by moving to Nashville to play with other bands, and two years later, TJ joined him. They formed the musical duo, signed a contract with EMI Records Nashville in 2012, and started releasing music in 2013.

The brothers, who appeared on The Voice, put out music that has "equal parts country and rock" and blended it into one of the "freshest, most identifiable sounds." The acclaimed duo won their first Grammy in 2022, as they won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Younger Me.

Their website reads:

"The song is featured on the deluxe version of their latest release Skeletons, which was also GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Album. The band has been nominated for 10 GRAMMYs in total, standing as five-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are three-time ACM Duo of the Year."

The two have a total of six CMA Awards and six ACM trophies and became the recipients of the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019.

Since its inception, the band has released over 30 songs. This includes It Ain't My Fault, which they performed during their guest appearance in the musical competition in 2018. Their other songs include Nobody's Nobody, Stay a Little Longer, Weed, Whiskey and Willie, Shoot Me Straight, I'm Not for Everyone, I Smoke Weed, Might As Well Be Me, 21 Summer, Pushing Up Daisies, I Don't Remember Me, and Rum.

Some of their other songs include Slow Your Roll, We Ain't Good at Breaking Up, Midnight Rider's Prayer, Goodbye's Kickin' In, Skeletons, and more.

Other artists who have appeared on The Voice as guests include Gina Miles, CeeLo Green, Lewis Capaldi, Toosii, Usher, Sorelle, and more.

More about the show

The Voice is set to return to screens in February 2024 and will feature a mix of old and new coaches. The NBC show will see Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper returning as mentors, while Dan + Shay, a musical duo, will appear as a coaching duo for the first time. This will mark the first time a duo will serve as coaches in the show's history.

Tune in on February 24, 2024, to watch the season premiere of The Voice season 25 on NBC.