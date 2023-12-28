Where is Michael Huntley from The Voice now? Details explored

Family favorite The Voice saw singer Michael Huntley win the title of season 24 after competing with four other finalists. He hailed from Niall Horan's team and brought him his second consecutive win as a coach.

Fans might wonder when they will get to see Michael Huntley again and if an upcoming album is on the cards. Michael answered all their queries about future activities in an interview with ETonline.

Talking about his plans after the show, the singer said,

"I think that my main concern is to take a step back and just breathe and just really take everything in. "This experience has taken half a year. I've spent six months away from my kids -- my son is speaking in full sentences now. It's insane."

It seems like Michael isn't in a rush when it comes to bringing his victory to fruition. His family is equally important to him, and he wants to spend time with them before he can continue working towards his career in the music industry.

What are Michael Huntley's future plans

Further in the interview, Huntley admitted to dreaming of playing in arenas around the world like John Legend told him. He said,

"I just want my career. I'm so hungry for this... John [Legend] said he can see me singing in arenas around the world and that's something I'm very hungry for. Y'all are not getting rid of me!"

Talking about when exactly he thinks of making a comeback he said,

"I'm excited to now take a rest for a few weeks, get home, chill out enjoy the Christmas, and get back to the grind. Here we go again -- can't wait!"

It seems like it won't be long before Michael Huntley's fans get to see him again. It would make them happier to know that their favorite star is doing what he likes the best.

His love for his kids was evident when he asked his 6-year-old daughter to choose a coach for him post his selection in the blind auditions. Little Stella picked the former One Direction singer Niall Horan as a coach for her father.

Michael Huntley's journey towards winning The Voice

Michael Huntley was a part of the final five that made it to the season finale. Each of them performed with their respective coaches, including Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and debut coach Reba McEntire. The finale also featured performances by several industry maestros.

The 2 part finals came to an end with Lila Forde securing the fifth position, Jacquie Roar in the fourth, Mara Justine winning the third position, Ruby Leigh getting the runners-up title, and Michael winning the show. Reminiscing the heart-throbbing moment, Michael said,

"Honestly I was so surprised, Ruby [Leigh] is so talented and I think that she is a force to reckon with, so the fact that it was us two standing up there, it was right... She's super talented and when my name got called, I genuinely couldn't believe it."

Michael expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support he received from Niall Horan throughout his journey. His words justified Niall's two consecutive wins since he debuted on the show two seasons back. Michael said,

"Whenever I feel like I'm too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back and I'm like, this dude's literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails. It's pretty cool -- I respect it very, very much."

Season 25 of The Voice is set to release on February 26, 2024. The coaches for the season will be John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan+Shay as a coach duo.