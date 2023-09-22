Who was Jack Osbourne married to? First marriage explored as reality star marries Aree Gearhart

In an Instagram post on September 21, 2023, Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart revealed that they have exchanged vows. The news comes a year after Jack and Aree became the parents of a daughter. Jack already has three daughters from his previous marriage to actress Lisa Stelly.

People magazine reported that Osbourne and Gearhart's wedding ceremony was held last week at the San Ysidro Ranch in California. In the Instagram post's caption, Osbourne wrote:

"Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in."

Gearthart posted the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Snuck away and married my best friend last week. I am honored to be your wife. All in forever."

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly tied the knot in 2012

People magazine revealed that Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly started dating in 2011 and got engaged the same year. Stelly confirmed the news in a tweet, writing that "the most amazing man" asked her to marry him.

The duo tied the knot the following year, and Jack's representative confirmed the news at the time. According to Hello! Magazine, the wedding was held in Hawaii and was attended by around 48 guests, including the pair's close friends and family members. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Pearl, in April 2012.

Two weeks after Pearl's birth, Jack was dealing with some problems in his eyes. After some tests at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the results revealed a lesion on his brain. In 2013, Lisa suffered from a miscarriage when she was in her second trimester with her second child. She revealed the same in her blog and wrote:

"Having a late-term miscarriage is by far the hardest thing either of us has ever had to go through. We appreciate all of your prayers and ask for privacy and respect during this time."

Lisa got pregnant for another time in 2015, and her daughter Andy Rose was born the same year. Lisa and Jack had their third child, a daughter named Minnie, in 2018.

Lisa filed for divorce in 2018 due to irreconcilable differences. According to the court documents acquired by The Blast, Lisa was seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids and spousal support.

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart got engaged in 2021

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2019 American Music Awards. People magazine states that Aree has maintained a close relationship with Osbourne's family for a long time and has also accompanied them on vacations.

In 2021, Jack revealed the news of their engagement through Instagram. He posted a selfie featuring him with Aree, who was showing off her engagement ring.

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now," Jack wrote.

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart welcomed a child named Maple Artemis Osbourne in July 2022. According to People magazine, Aree was an editor of Issue magazine and is currently an interior designer.