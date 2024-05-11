Race to Survive: New Zealand: Everything we know so far

Race to Survive: New Zealand is set to premiere on Monday, May 20, at 11 pm ET on USA Network. It will be a special 75-minute-long premiere episode, where nine teams will team up against each other and compete to win the Race to Survive. Contestants will go through harsh conditions, dangerous mountain ranges, and extreme weather conditions throughout the race.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Nine teams of two will navigate the deceptively beautiful New Zealand landscape, tasked not only with sourcing their food and water but beating their counterparts in a race to the finish as well. The duos must brave the foreign land and elements while realizing the fastest route might not always be the safest."

Amongst nine teams, the strongest team with higher endurance to physical pain will win the grand prize, i.e., $500,000.

The synopsis continues:

"In each leg of the race, the last team to reach the finish line will be eliminated from the competition. If the teams can endure physical pain, an unforgiving environment, and each other, for long enough, they just might be able to claim the $500,000 grand prize."

Race to Survive: New Zealand - More details explored

The trailer describes Race to Survive: New Zealand as "the most harrowing outdoor adventurer competition yet." The high-stakes adventure series will need contestants to have many qualities to survive through the harshest conditions. They will have to navigate as per their intuition and depend on their survival skills to stay in the game.

The trailer also describes this journey as "40 days of hell" with no food, no GPS, and no mercy. For those viewers who don't know, the Race to Survive: New Zealand participants will have to find their own food and water throughout the race. It will be an interesting and harrowing experience at the same time.

Race to Survive: New Zealand participants

Among nine total teams, there are smoke jumpers, river guides, and mountain climbers, who will be testing their limits and seeing how far they can go beyond their limits.

Here is a highlight of all the teams who will be participating in Race to Survive: New Zealand:

Nick and Kennedy

Nikola "Nik" Milutinovic, 37, and Kennedy Taylor, 26, are oil rig workers from Alberta, Canada.

Ashley and Rhandi

Both participants are fierce endurance athletes and mothers. Ashley, 42, is from St. George, Utah, and Rhandi Orme, 40, hails from Kaysville, Utah.

Mikhail and Steffen

They are climbers from New York. Mikhail Martin is 33, and Steffan Jean-Pierre is 35.

Bronsen and Ryan

Father-in-law Ryan Stewart, 43, and son Bronsen Iverson, 20, will also be participating in the show. Bronsen is from Hurricane, Utah, whereas Ryan is from Lehi, Utah.

Creighton and Paulina

The Race to Survive: New Zealand also features Creighton Baird, 34, and Paulina Peña, 31, who are divorced. They are from Salt Lake City.

Corry and Oliver

Corry Dev, 29, and Spencer "Carry" Jones, 26, are White water river guides from Jackson.

Ethan and Tyrie

Ethan Greenberg, 32, is from Boston Mass, and Tyrie Mann Merill, 28, is from Reno, Nevada. They are elite airborne firefighters, ready to fly into the Race to Survive: New Zealand.

Jeff and Coree

Donald "Jeff" Watterson Jr., 46, from Newcastle, Indiana, and Corree Woltering, 33, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, are ultramarathoning friends.

Heather and Emilio

Heather Sischo, 42, from Warwick, R.I., and Emilio Navarro, 56, from Cranston, R.I., are Rhode Island racers.

Race to Survive: New Zealand will air on Monday, May 20, at 11 pm ET on USA Network with a supersized 75-minute premiere.