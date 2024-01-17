Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 Reunion Part 2 recap: Shocking moments, revelations, and more explored

Fans are savoring every bit of the reunion episodes as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City comes to an end with the upcoming reunion episode that is to be released on January 23. The Reunion Part 1 showed the ladies uniting against Monica as they prompted her to spill the tea on Reality Von Tease. It also addressed other conflicts they had with Monica.

After Monica was almost cornered in Reunion Part 1, Reunion Part 2 which came out on January 16, brought some empathy towards her as she confided in the ladies about her relations with her mom. It also revealed some never-seen-before clips of Monica tumbling down the stairs, from an episode that never saw the light of the day. Mary Cosby from season 2 also graced the episode, who came back because she thought "they needed her".

The makers of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are keeping its juiciest part of Reality Von Tease for the last episode because the topic was smartly brought up only towards the end, leaving this Reunion on a cliffhanger.

Monica addresses her issues with her mom at the Reunion Part 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The episode starts with Monica and Angie finishing their fight from the last episode about the latter accusing Monica of spending her money on a bag rather than her kids. Meredith had to interject to stop their unending back and forth.

The discussion then takes a serious turn when Monica shares details about her relations with her mother Linda. She reveals that she hasn't spoken to her mother since their Bermuda trip because she asked Monica's family to not see her during the trip, which was as shocking to Monica as the other ladies. She thought the reason for her estrangement was the refusal of producers for her desire to be on the show.

She also revealed that Linda was auditioning to be a television star in New York. Talking about how inconsiderate Linda can be, Monica revealed what Linda said to her when she went crying to her about her bad performance at the reality audition. She said, "Lord if it's not Monica, let it be me".

After the shocking revelation, everyone's hearts grew warmer for Monica. Lisa apologized to her for taking Linda's side, while Heather shared her own story about her estranged mother. Whitney also empathized, relating her incident with her father on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Mary Cosby spices things up at the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 2

Mary Cosby was a fan-favorite because of her carefree attitude and witty, piercing comebacks during season 2. Her exit from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City disappointed many because it ripped the show off the spice she added.

It has been known that not many can earn a spot on Mary's friend's list. Heather pleaded to understand what put her in Mary's bad books. Mary said it was Heather's disrespectful comments on her dining room chairs that got her out.

Her WWHL mate Whitney is seemingly uncomfortable in her chair seeing Mary arrive because of their long-reigning animosity. She apologizes to Mary for calling her a predator in the last season, and says that it was a result of the trauma she faced after being a part of a "high-demand religion". Lisa, a practicing Mormon snaps back to defend her religion, while Heather pours cold water over the argument to take the heat out.

The following episode will be centered around the "six" faces behind Reality Von Tease as claimed by Monica, who is facing heavy fan backlash for her involvement with the troll account.

While Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has nearly ended, not much is known about its upcoming seasons, but its soaring popularity has to be the reason for its renewal.