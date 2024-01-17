The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans slam Monica Garcia for being a "fraud"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 returned with another part of the reunion special, with the spotlight being cast on Monica Garcia and her relationship with her mother, Linda Darnell, among other issues. The cast member was termed a "villain" after the season finale due to her involvement with the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease, leading to the ladies cutting all ties with her.

The filming of the reunion was the first time Monica came face-to-face with the rest of the cast and was at the receiving end of a lot of backlash. Interestingly, the revelation in the season finale didn't change the public's opinion of her, who continued to rally behind the cast member.

Since then, however, the wave has turned, and after the reunion special, fans took to social media to call Garcia a fraud for using her mother and the rest of her family to gain sympathy. A netizen, @thickness4city, wrote on X:

"Monica is a fraud and she's like her mother #RHOSLCReunion y"all fall for it, Monica and her Mom created the storyline because reality TV have sympathy for volatile parents kid relationship. Not falling for it she's a Keisha's"

Expand Tweet

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans compare Monica Garcia to her mother

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 returned with part 2 of the reunion special on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. During one of the segments, Monica Garcia dives into her turbulent relationship with her mother, Linda Darnell. She noted that her mother abandoned her when the RHOSLC cast member was 12 years old to pursue a television career.

Andy Cohen, the talk show host, asked Monica whether she thought her mother was auditioning to be on the Bravo show. In response, the newbie mentioned that Darnell prayed she'd get in after Monica apparently "bombed" her audition for the show.

"The first place I went to [after] was my mom’s, and I just laid on her couch and cried. I was just like, ‘I totally effed up. I totally bombed it, I don’t feel like I was myself," Monica said.

Reportedly, Garcia's mother, who wished she would get it instead, responded,

"Lord, if it’s not Monica, let it be me. Somehow just let it be me instead.”

Recently, Darnell took to social media to debunk her daughter's claims. She noted that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star "did her dirty" and that she "begged" her mother to be on the show.

The cast member also discussed her family not meeting her while on the Bermuda trip and blamed her mother. Monica Garcia mentioned that her mother messaged production, noting that she wanted to go but they said no.

"She felt like I'm the one that should be there the family remembers me."

Monica added that Darnell threw a fit, which is why she believed the latter made the rest of the family cancel on Garcia during the Bermuda trip. However, given the other revelations about Monica, including her multiple last names and her conversations about her mother, fans aren't convinced about her revelations. They have since taken to social media to slam the cast member, highlighting that she is just like her mother.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with another installment of the reunion special on Bravo.