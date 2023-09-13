"I love her": RHOSLC star Whitney Rose shares update about her friendship with Heather Gay during WWHL

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose recently appeared on WWHL to discuss RHOSLC season 4 and the hot topics the show has brought to fans. Andy asked Rose about her current friendship with Heather Gay and what was the "hardest part" when both stars had differences with each other. In response to this, Whitney Rose mentioned the following:

“The hardest part was losing my person, my ride and die. But we are great, I love her.”

Andy then asked Whitney Rose about her arrival on the show along with Heather, as well as the feud between the two stars. Whitney Rose responded by explaining that the feud was caused by a lot of "pressure," but now that they have both released some tension, they are at a good place with each other again.

The feud between Heather Gay and Whitney Rose on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

A topic of discussion for fans during RHOSLC season 1 of the show was Heather Gay and Whitney Rose's friendship, as they supported each other throughout the season. However, season 3 showcased a different scenario, where the two stars had quite a few disagreements. This all began when Whitney Rose relayed a rumor about Lisa Barlow.

According to rumors, Lisa had a new man in her life. Heather, on the other hand, refused to help Whitney Rose spread the rumor, and a fight broke out between the two stars as a result of this.

As the season progressed, both stars were engaged in numerous feuds, which reached a point where Heather, during her appearance on BravoCon, said that her differences with Rose would not be resolved anytime soon. Heather shared the following information in October 2022:

“I just want Whitney to be happy, and when I found out being my friend didn't make her happy … We were dear friends, and it seemed out of the blue just completely that you decided that you were gonna dump me as a friend."

The two stars then discussed their differences during their January 2023 reunion on RHOSLC. As of now, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its fourth season.

The show's first two episodes, Fresh Powder, Fresh Start and Vacation Crashers, have already been released. In these episodes, the housewives settle their feuds, hopinh for a fresh beginning. Meredith and Whitney discussed their issues and the comments they made about each other. Meanwhile, Monica, Angie Katsanevas's friend, was also introduced to fans and cast members.

The second episode featured Meredith Marks wanting to go to Palm Springs with the housewives. The description of the first episode, which was released on September 5, 2023, states the following:

“The women of Salt Lake return and Heather wants to get everyone together for a fresh start; Whitney's public comments about Meredith put a strain on their already fragile friendship; Angie introduces her friend Monica to the ladies.”

The second episode was released on September 12, with the following description:

"Lisa and Meredith meet up to talk out their issues; Meredith plans a trip to Palm Spring for the women, but snubs one of the ladies; Monica reveals a secret about her past to Heather and worries about leaving her kids for the first time."

Bravo is scheduled to release All Tricks, No Trust, the next episode of the show, on September 19, 2023.