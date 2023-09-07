Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Episode 2 of Power Book IV: Force season 2 is expected to air on Starz on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The crime drama series is the third spin-off of Power and focuses on Tommy Egan, who's left New York to begin a new life.

The show stars Joseph Sikora in the lead role as Tommy Egan, alongside many others playing key supporting characters. Noted filmmaker Robert Munic is the creator of the series, which premiered on February 6, 2022, on Starz.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2 will focus on Jenard's crew setting off on a path to revenge

Starz dropped the official preview for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2 on September 3, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many dramatic events set to unfold in the highly anticipated new episode.

Titled Great Consequence, the upcoming episode will depict Jenard's crew seeking revenge after Tommy finds out that there's rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel. Meanwhile, the authorities look for a task force with Tommy being the main focus of the investigation. Here's a short description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jenard's crew seeks revenge as Tommy learns of a rivalry between Miguel and the Serbs that he and Diamond leverage to CBI's advantage; the Feds pursue a task force with Tommy at the center of the investigation.''

Apart from that, more details about the episode are not yet revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Tommy's Back, depicted Diamond and Tommy trying to outsmart Jenard. Tommy also sets off to avenge Liliana's tragic death. Check out the synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Tommy and Diamond hustle to keep CBI's game ahead of Jenard's new faction in the streets, while Tommy makes solo moves to avenge Liliana's death; all the while, Tommy hasn't forgotten his ultimate goal to become a kingpin.''

The first episode perfectly set the tone and established the premise of the new season. Viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be more fast-paced and dramatic. So far, the network hasn't shared any updates regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show.

A quick look at Power Book IV: Force plot and cast

Power Book IV: Force explores the life of Tommy Egan, who's left New York and has arrived in Chicago, looking to become a powerful kingpin. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Starz:

''Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago.''

The description further reads,

''After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.''

The cast features Joseph Sikora in the lead role, along with Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, and Shane Harper, among many others, playing major supporting characters.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming episode of Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Friday, September 8, 2023.