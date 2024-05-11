The GOAT: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The GOAT is a new Prime Video series that features 14 reality TV celebrities to compete for "The Greatest Of All Time'' title and the grand prize of $200k through a series of challenges. The upcoming reality TV series' synopsis reads as follows:

"With another reality star gone, the women's alliance is tested as Joe reveals their existence to the men in the house. One star tries to pull off the biggest game move of the season, which causes both alliances to make some tough choices."

Cast members of The GOAT include reality TV stars such as CJ Franco, Lauren Speed, Jill Zarin, and Kristen Doute.

The cast of the Prime Video series The GOAT

1) CJ Franco - @cjfranco

CJ Franco at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Fans might remember CJ from her time on FBoy Island season 1. Since then, she also made a guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With the experience of competing on a show for the grand prize, her FBoy Island lessons might help her with the Prime Video series.

2) Lauren Speed - @need4Ispeed

Lauren Speed at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Lauren Speed met her husband, Cameron Hamilton, on Netflix's hit series Love is Blind. The two were one of the favorite couples on the show. This time, Lauren is testing her luck at The GOAT as a separate contestant. It is her first time in a competition series.

3) Jill Zarin - @mrsjillzarin

Jill Zarin at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Jill Zarin is known for her appearances on reality shows such as The Real Housewives of New York. Jill is also the author of Secrets of a Jewish Mother: Real Advice, Real Stories, and Real Love. Fans are excited to see the 60-year-old television personality return to screens once again.

4) Kristen Doute - @kristendoute

Kristen Doute at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

The fourth cast member to join The GOAT cast is Kristen Doute, known for her time on Vanderpump Rules. Apart from Vanderpump Rules, Kristen has joined the spin-off series The Valley. It will be interesting to see her compete for the grand prize in a new show.

5) Tayshia Adams - @tayshia

Tayshia Adams at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Another The Bachelor contestant, Tayshia Adams, has joined The GOAT cast. She appeared in the 2019 for The Bachelor season 23 and made it to the Top 3. Later, Tayshia joined season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

6) Joe Amabile - @joeamabile1

Joe Amabile at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Joe Amabile has been the face of Bachelor Nation for quite some time. He was nominated for the People's Choice Award for Favorite Reality TV Star for Bachelor in Paradise and a Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Romance in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

7) Paola Mayfield - @paola_mayfield

Paola Mayfield at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

The 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield made a name for herself in the world of reality television through her participation in shows such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and 90 Day: Foody Call. She is also a personal trainer and nutrition coach.

8) Reza Farahan - @rezafarahan

Reza Farahan at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Reza Farahan is a Bravo celebrity who gained popularity after he appeared on Shahs of Sunset and Yours, Mine, or Ours. Returning to the reality series, fans expect Reza to make alliances with his fellow Bravo stars and friends who are competing for $200K in the game.

9) Wendell Holland - @wendellholland

Wendell has been the winner of Survivor season 36 and plans on becoming the champion for The GOAT. However, this time, rather than physical abilities and strength, Wendell's social skills will be tested with each challenge getting more difficult.

10) Teck Holmes - @teckholmes

Teck Holmes at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Another The GOAT cast member is Teck Holmes. Teck was a contestant on The Real World: Hawaii, The Challenge, and All Stars 1 and All Stars 2. Apart from being a reality TV star, Teck ventured into acting and appeared in popular TV shows, such as Lincoln Heights and Friends.

11) Alyssa Edwards (Justin Johnson) - @alyssaedwards_1

Alyssa Edwards at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Alyssa Edwards has been a RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 2 contestant, where she showcased her fashion and style through drag art. Alyssa also believes that outside of her drag persona, there's still a "little Justin still inside [him]." Fans are excited to see Justin's personality.

12) Da'Vonne Rogers - @davonnedianne_

After the premiere episode of The GOAT was released, viewers noticed that most players were threatened by Da'Vonne Rogers' game strategy. Big Brother fans are aware of her personality and moves to make alliances. They have seen her in seasons 17, 18, and 22. Fans will see who Da'Vonne befriends in the Prime Video series.

13) Joey Sasso - @joeysasso

Joey Sasso at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Joey is a familiar face who previously participated in the "ultimate social media challenge" on Netflix in The Circle season 1. Joey was able to win the competition with his likable and honest personality. This time, he is ready to test his luck on The GOAT.

14) Jason Smith - @official_chefjasonsmith

Jason Smith at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event (Image via Getty)

Viewers might remember Jason Smith from his time on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship and Food Network Star, where he was crowned as the champion. Apart from his win, Jason has previously appeared on Best Baker in America and Christmas Cookie Challenge as a judge instead of a contestant.

Stream The GOAT season 1 every Thursday on Prime Video.