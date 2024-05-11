Love Is Blind couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski announce the name of their daughter in an adorable post on Instagram

Love Is Blind couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski took to Instagram to share the birth of their daughter. They also shared her name, Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski.

In a collaborative post, the couple shared behind-the-scenes footage of themselves holding their newborn and each kissing their baby on the forehead to Lee Ann Womack’s song, I Hope You Dance. The clip also featured closeup looks at their new daughter’s hands and feet, a book titled “Welcome, little one,” their dog, and a moon backdrop in what seems like the baby’s room with her name ‘Galileo’ in stencil.

In the caption, the couple wrote:

“We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle.”

Bliss Poureetezadi shares the reason for her newborn’s name

With the couple’s birth and name announcement, fans took to the comment section to share their congratulations on the new addition to their family. Bliss Poureetezadi also shared more details about the reasons and inspiration for their baby’s name in the comments.

A screenshot of Bliss Poureetezadi's comment (Image via @blisspoureetezadi/ Instagram)

The Love Is Blind star wrote:

“A powerful name for a powerful little lady: Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles.”

Read more: Met Gala 2024: List of celebrities who made their debut

In the same comment, Bliss Poureetezadi shared where her baby’s second and third names came from.

“Terri is after @zackgoytowski’s beautiful angel mama who I know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen.”

She also shared what they call her baby girl in the same comment, writing:

"We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short.)"

Zack Goytowski also shared in the comments that the first song their baby heard when she was born was I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack. The Love Is Blind couple also shared their respective messages to their baby Leo in the comments section.

Zack Goytowksi commented on the post:

“My little professor I can’t wait to see how you change the world. You’ve already changed mine.”

Read more: Summer House: Who is Jesse Solomon?

Meanwhile, here’s what Bliss Poureetezadi has to say to her daughter:

“My beautiful, precious angel! I love you more than you’ll ever know. Your daddy and I are so blessed to call you ours.”

Fellow Love Is Blind star Chelsea Griffin Appiah also took to the comments to congratulate the couple on the birth of their baby, saying that “Uncle Kwame and Auntie Chelsea” already love her.

Read more: Why did Kate Chastain leave Below Deck?

Other Love Is Blind season 4 stars, including Brett Brown and Marshall Glaze, also sent their best wishes for the couple and their new bundle of joy.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski met and tied the knot on the Netflix hit, Love Is Blind season 4. They just recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May 7, sharing a photo of them in their wedding dress and suit and tie on Instagram.

Read more: Love Undercover: Everything we know so far