Summer House: Who is Jesse Solomon? Age, personal details and more explored

Jesse Solomon debuted on Summer House season 8 as a friend and has been quite popular among fans. He is currently 31 years old. In his intro video for Bravo, he describes himself as a Millennial. Notably, he is a two-time cancer survivor. Jesse enjoys going out with the boys from his group and has many friends, as seen on his social media.

Bravo TV’s official bio describes him as:

"He’s never had an issue with the ladies and doesn’t plan to start now, regardless of their relationship status. With a big milestone coming up at the end of summer, Jesse opens up to his new friends and finds solace in their support."

The bio also describes him as a "single and always ready to mingle" person. When he entered the Summer House, he smoothly got mixed up with the regular cast mates, especially the female members. His idea of flirting with women, regardless of their relationship status, was quite the widespread discussion among many of his cast mates and fans.

Jesse Solomon’s enthusiasm for music

Jesse Solomon was born on May 28, 1993, making him 31 in 2024. He hails from Illinois and splits his time between Miami and New York. Jesse, 6 feet 3 inches tall, is an American with a Jewish heritage. His parents, Joel Solomon and Sheryl Cohen Solomon, reside in Illinois. His father is a real estate attorney.

After graduating from Illinois high school, he pursued his studies at the University of Miami. Passionate about music, he graduated with a Bachelor of Music, specializing in Music Business. Additionally, he was associated with numerous extracurricular activities. The 31-year-old also served as a public relations and promotions member during college.

Realtor at a New York firm

Since April 2023, Jesse Solomon has been employed at the Chicago Atlantic Group in New York, United States, where he has risen to the position of Vice President.

Before the esteemed position, he was associated with Sixpoint Partners, a PNC bank company, as vice president. Additionally, he co-founded “Mickey” and was associated for about four years and offered his services.

Jesse Solomon in Summer House season 8

Summer House is an American reality television series that airs on Bravo.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Summer should be fun, and our favorite housemates seem poised to indulge in the most carefree summer yet. But while some relationships start to take off, others are revealed to be more fractured than anyone could have imagined."

The eighth season premiered on Bravo on February 22, 2024, and introduced two new faces alongside its regular cast members. The regular cast members include Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Lindsay Hubbard. They were joined by two new faces, West Wilson, a sports journalist, and Jesse Solomon, an Investor Relations.

After entering the Summer House, he quickly left a strong impression on female cast mates through his charm. With his flirty nature, he was first seen talking with Ciara Miller, and it was entertaining for all the fans. Cast mates, including Amanda and Paige, described Jesse as the Fourth of July.

Things were heated up when Jesse started to win over another female castmate, Paige De Sorbo. She was already in a relationship with Craig Conover, a Southern Charm cast mate, who have been together since 2021.

Interested fans can enjoy Summer House on Bravo’s official website and stream their favorite episodes.