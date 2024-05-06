Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Summer’s meltdown discussed

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 5, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the continuation of Summer's meltdown from the previous episode as well as a conversation between Summer and Noelle that left the cast member in tears.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Summer deals with the aftermath of her outburst; Nick preps for his annual Luxe on the Bluffs event and the arrival of an out-of-town guest; Amir is confronted about a mistake from last summer; Bria faces another relationship woe."

During the conversation, Noelle told the season 2 cast member that it seemed like something deeper was bothering her and the two discussed their relationship as well.

Noelle sets boundaries with Summer in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 7

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 7, titled Flamingo on the Bluffs, the segment started with the continuation of Summer's meltdown. The cast member told Noelle that Shanice and Bria were her "anchors" in the house and Noelle stated that it wasn't about the two of them.

Noelle asked her how she really was, aside from her problems with Bria and Summer unconvincingly said that she was alright. She added that she was just drunk and tired, but Noelle asked her what else was bothering her.

"I have a problem with Bria making me feel like I'm crazy," she responded.

In a confessional, Noelle said that seeing Summer's behavior made her wonder what underlying issues the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast member had that she didn't know about even though they were friends.

The next morning, Summer spoke to Noelle about the previous night. The latter told her that it felt like sometimes Summer liked her and sometimes she didn't. Summer responded by saying that she loved Noelle and that last night wasn't about her.

Summer said she was angry with Bria and Noelle was on the receiving end of her anger. She added that she didn't want the latter around because it wasn't fair to Noelle.

Noelle asked the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 star if she remembered pushing Noelle and Summer said she didn't. She added that "unfortunately" she took her anger out on her and apologized for it.

"I'll never put hands on you like that I promise you. I'm very very very sorry," Summer said.

Noelle told the cast member that it felt "deeper," while Summer once again brought up how much she had had to drink the previous night. She said while alcohol wasn't an excuse, she was "already in a state" and didn't know "how to come back down" from it.

Noelle noted that people often "speak" from the heart when drunk, adding that Summer came across as a "spicy mean drunk." She added that she felt "discarded" by Summer the night before.

The latter wiped away tears as the season 2 cast member told her that all she had to do was tell them that she was going through something. Noelle reassured her that she could tell her because as her friend, she already knew Summer was going through something.

Noelle said that she "hurt for" Summer but at the same time, couldn't invalidate how the Bravo star made her feel. Both of them then started crying, with Noelle saying she needed space to think things through.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.