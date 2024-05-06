“A breath of fresh air” — Summer House: Martha's Vineyard fans praise Noelle for being ‘compassionate’ towards Summer

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 5, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the continuation of Summer's breakdown from the previous season while new cast member, Noelle tried to console her and get to the bottom of the situation.

In the previous episode, when Summer's grandmother called to check up on her, Summer informed her that she had trouble opening up to the other Bravo stars. Later that night, after drinking a little too much, she yelled at Bria, which prompted the two to have a conversation about what was bothering her.

In the latest episode, Summer continued to be in a vulnerable state, while Noelle tried to comfort her. The cast member told her that Shanice and Bria were her "anchors" now, while Noelle was worried about what might "really" be bothering her.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the situation and praised Noelle for being there for Summer on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2.

"Noelle is a breath of fresh air. I love how she was compassionate with Summer while still honoring herself. #SummerHouseMV," one person wrote.

Fans react to Noelle setting boundaries in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 7, titled, Flamingo on the Bluffs, after trying to help Summer through a breakdown, Noelle decided to have a conversation with the cast member the following day.

During the conversation, Noelle tried to get to the bottom of things but also set boundaries for herself. Fans of the show took to X (Twitter) to praise her for how she handled the conflict with Summer.

"I really hope Summer gets to a better place. Noelle is doing such a great job talking things out with her. She needs to put that bottle down. #SummerHouseMV," one person wrote.

"Listen Noelle is a real one. She was able to show genuine compassion for Summer and see her pain while also holding her accountable. #SummerHouseMV," another person wrote.

"Love the way Noelle is handling the conversation with Summer. She's offering her some grace, but she's not negating her own feelings about what happened. #SummerHouseMV," one tweet read.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard fans further praised the cast member for holding Summer accountable:

"Noelle has just skyrocketed to my favourite person ever on #SummerHouseMV. The level of maturity in this conversation with Summer. She's holding Summer accountable and making sure her feelings are also validated. I've not seen anything like this. More Noelle and friends," one person wrote.

"Noelle is such a good friend to Summer! Cause I ain't even going to hold you, Summer might've would've gotten cursed out cause that wasn't cool how she treated Noelle. #SummerHouseMV," one tweet wrote.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 fans also believed that Noelle should have left Summer alone.

"Noelle is better than me, bc with Summer's behavior tonight, I'm not chasing her around. #SummerHouseMV," a tweet read.

"Noelle and Summer not friends fr Noelle needs to cut her losses with that one. #SummerHouseMV," another person wrote.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 7 saw Noelle and Summer try to talk things out after the former's breakdown the previous night. During the conversation, the new cast member told Summer that she wasn't sure if she liked or disliked her.

Summer told her that it wasn't about her and that she loved Noelle. She noted that Noelle was "just on the receiving end" of her anger the previous night. The two had a long conversation and Summer broke down, while Noelle tried to encourage her to dig deeper about what was bothering her.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.